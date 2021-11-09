Blast Public Relations Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Meet Expanding Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blast Public Relations announced today the formation of a strategic advisory board made up of advertising, marketing, event and media industry veterans to help drive the company forward.



The Blast PR board consists of executive leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience on business management, digital industry, media and events:

Jane Hanson, Founder, Jane Hanson Media & Presentation Coaching

Michael Pratt, CEO, Panamplify

Jason Shulman, Executive VP, Chief Growth Officer, USIM

Cory Smith, VP, Strategic Services, Shepard Exposition Services

, VP, Strategic Services, Shepard Exposition Services Katie Szumowski, CMO, Quartr

Having served digital technology industries for 21+ years, Blast PR works to stay current on the trends and transformations that are constantly changing the digital landscape. The advisory board extends the agency’s industry insights and provides feedback to ensure it is offering the industry relationships, technology and thought leadership required in today’s environment.

From the outset, the Blast PR advisory board was made to provide purposeful value to the agency as well as find ways to give back to the digital community at large. The advisors will help address the opportunities and challenges in digital marketing and media, and foster innovative input to benefit Blast’s clients.

“The opportunity to bring together such a powerhouse roster of individuals is a dream come true and will extend Blast’s expertise and untapped potential,” added Warren Pickett, VP Brand Strategy at Blast. “This collective is transformative for the agency as we survey the marketplace and foster strong connections that are mutually beneficial.”

“I am proud and honored to be associated with such an impressive group of established professionals who each offer such diverse and meaningful areas of expertise,” added Don Knox, Managing Partner at Blast. “Building a meaningful board takes time - where every member brings a sharp perspective and innovative thinking. Frankly, they are all trailblazers in their respective fields.”

About Blast PR:

Blast PR is a full-service public relations and marketing services firm committed to driving measurable results for our clients. With virtual offices in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Denver and Raleigh, the agency connects clients with the industry nationwide. For 20 years, Blast has delivered strategic PR and marketing services to digital innovators, leading consumer and business brands, top organizations and worthy non-profits.

