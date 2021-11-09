POP UP “HUBS” PROVIDE A LIFELINE TO CANCER CARE FOR UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lazarex Cancer Foundation, in partnership with USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, establishes Lazarex Cancer Wellness HUBs, providing cancer related outreach and engagement within diverse and underserved communities in the greater Los Angeles area. The goal is to bring vital information about cancer prevention, screening, clinical trials, and cancer support services directly to communities most impacted by cancer. “The USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center is pleased to once again partner with Lazarex in this innovative and significant collaboration for the diverse communities of Los Angeles” states Dr. Caryn Lerman, Director of the Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The HUBs are located within the communities they serve. USC Norris staff has partnered closely with Lazarex Cancer Foundation to establish the HUBs in the areas of greatest need within the Los Angeles area. Through leveraging their local connections and hiring from within the communities, the HUBs will provide culturally and linguistically tailored programs for the people they are meant to serve.

Dana Dornsife, CEO and Founder of Lazarex Cancer Foundation, who developed the concept for the Lazarex Cancer Wellness HUBs says it’s an essential way to reach patients where they are, “Through this unique ‘pop-up’ model we go into underserved communities to reach patients where they live and remove barriers so that patient access to care doesn’t rely solely on socioeconomic status.” The Lazarex Cancer Wellness HUBs will make use of existing facilities within the community like YMCA, churches, schools, community centers, and health clinics. Services include conversations with cancer healthcare providers, cancer education workshops, cancer support groups, survivorship toolkits, plus information on how to reduce cancer risk, engage in cancer screening and participate in clinical trials.

The Lazarex HUB locations in Los Angeles were made possible through a grant from Amgen to Lazarex Cancer Foundation. Eduardo Cetlin, Head of Philanthropy for Amgen Inc. said, “The Lazarex Cancer Wellness HUBs are transforming reach, engagement, and care for patients. Amgen is committed to supporting the creation of avenues for more equitable access to cancer treatments and clinical trials.”

Lourdes Baezconde-Garbanati, PhD, MPH, Associate Director for Community Outreach and Engagement at USC Norris will lead the program along with Marya Shegog, PhD, MPH, CHES, Health Equity and Diversity Coordinator at Lazarex Cancer Foundation. Dr. Baezconde-Garbanati stated, “In LA we are partnering with local community organizations on the HUBs so that culturally specific cancer information and resources can be available in multiple languages, in a resident’s own neighborhood, without having to go far to be connected to what they need.”

With funding provided by Lazarex Cancer Foundation, USC Norris will also employ Cancer Care Companions from local medical and community organizations to provide information and support for members of the community. Neighborhood Health Ambassadors serve as a bridge from the local neighborhoods to the Lazarex Cancer Wellness HUBs. The HUBs empower communities, according to Dr. Marya Shegog, “Employing members of each community supports prevention, early identification and treatment of cancer through collective action.”

About Lazarex Cancer Foundation

Lazarex Cancer Foundation is committed to improving the outcome of cancer care, giving hope, dignity, and life to advanced stage cancer patients and the medically underserved by providing assistance with costs for FDA clinical trial participation, identification of clinical trial options, community outreach and engagement. We provide resources for cancer patients who have been told they have no other options, but who are not yet done with their journey in life and refuse to give up.

For more information, visit www.lazarex.org

