MODA DAO Seeds Cross-Chain Aggregated Future for NFT Music

MODA DAO has announced a community launch opportunity across the entire EVM-compatible ecosystem, offering a cross-chain future for Web3 music. The community launch culminated in a Token Generation Event via tokensoft at the end of November.



SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODA DAO announced today the world’s first NFT Music Aggregator, enabling users to stream NFT audio files from every leading NFT platform and chain with a simple layer of usability. This brings a unified listening experience to blockchain music.

In addition to enabling users to listen to NFT files without requiring ownership transfers across multiple platforms, the aggregator will include a social feature allowing musicians and creatives to upload their music directly into the app for direct streaming to other users. In this new Music3 paradigm, access to music for personal listening provides utility, while NFT-based ownership is a means of collecting/investing in the art form.

“MODA DAO was born from the belief that no individual product or blockchain will be responsible for musical evolution, but rather a sum of everyone’s efforts. MODA is designed to accelerate that and so we’re embracing the multi-chain world. It’s important for users to have access to the MODA toolset regardless of what their network preference is,” said Sean Gardner, Co-Founder of MODA DAO. “Launching on multiple chains will get us one step closer to redefining the future of Web3 music ownership, publishing and licensing via NFT standards.”

In addition to the NFT Aggregator, MODA are offering music NFT DropCases to their community and supporters. Each DropCase signals the NFT holder’s support for Audio NFT drops so that they can be targeted by artists looking to promote future releases or drops through Web3.

Creators on any EVM compatible chain will be able to share their AudioNFT releases to DropCase owners according to their collection prowess and genre-specific preferences. Over time, a user’s DropCase could potentially unlock hundreds of promotional and exclusive music releases.

The NFT Aggregator is the second MODA Labs project in development, alongside an on-chain audio fingerprinting algorithm. MODA is releasing their native $MODA token, with pre-launch community token generation events on Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, and Near. As MODA prepares to launch its DAO and the world’s first multi-chain Audio NFT aggregation ecosystem, it is essential for creators, collectors, and developer communities across various chains to come together.

Development teams from other blockchain ecosystems can apply for community allocations and development grants as well.

Musicians, digital collectors, and others who wish to get involved in MODA DAO can register their details now at modadao.io. Following the pre-launch community activity at the end of November, MODA will launch the MODA DAO membership and governance token via Tokensoft.

NOTE: MODA DAO previously announced the launch via MISO/SushiSwap on November 10th. This has been discontinued as the multi-chain strategy could not be supported. Ethereum community members should join the Tokensoft waitlist to participate.

Press Contact:

Margaret@serotonin.co

About MODA DAO

MODA DAO is a decentralized technology network and community. Designed for the metaverse and the play-to-earn era, MODA is dedicated to adopting Web3 in the music industry via NFTs, micro-licensing, DAO governance, and DeFi.