Climate-Tech Project Canary Announces Expansion in Environmental and Customer Solutions Teams

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Canary, an independent environmental certification organization that delivers ESG data across the energy value chain, announced the appointment of two new senior roles as its growth continues. These new hires underscore Project Canary's commitment to working hand in hand with customers to develop best-in-class technology-driven solutions to climate change.

David Stewart, newly appointed Vice President of Environmental Solutions and Regulatory Affairs, will develop environmental solutions focused on ESG data and environmental performance.

John "Bunkie" Westerheide, Senior Director of Customer Solutions, will work collaboratively with Project Canary customers and partners to define, develop, and deploy market-leading ESG solutions.

Project Canary is on track for 10x headcount growth for 2021, representing a 900% increase.

"Fighting climate change takes the right team," said Project Canary CEO Chris Romer. "With deep energy-sector experience, David Stewart and John Westerheide will help our team cement our strategic relationships with clients and drive new, market-leading ESG performance solutions."

David Stewart, Vice President of Environmental Solutions and Regulatory Affairs, will be responsible for developing strategic relationships with external clients to develop environmental solutions to enable ESG performance. By harvesting high-fidelity data from the Project Canary real-time dashboard, Stewart is focused on helping customers achieve and prove out ESG commitments. Additionally, he will partner with the customer solutions, operations teams, and others to provide meaningful feedback for continuous product improvements. Before joining Project Canary, David worked at Crestone Peak Resources and several other oil and gas exploration and development companies as an executive leader in environmental, health & safety, and regulatory areas. Stewart also has experience in environmental consulting with a specialization in air quality management.

"Increased focus on ESG metrics and reporting, not just promises, means that environmental health and safety are top of mind for oil and gas companies," said Stewart. "I'm proud to join the Project Canary team to drive best-in-class standards for our clients."

John "Bunkie" Westerheide, Senior Director of Customer Solutions, brings over 14 years of deep energy industry experience to the Project Canary team. Through his time at General Electric (GE), previously Baker Hughes, Westerheide led highly technical teams on cross-enterprise initiatives often focused on developing and activating new products or markets. Before departing Baker Hughes as the Director, Innovation at Baker Hughes' Energy Innovation Center in Oklahoma City, John helped conceptualize and lead advanced R&D programs around oil and gas challenges.

"The energy sustainability and decarbonization landscape are both exciting and dynamic," said Westerheide. "Working with companies across the energy value chain, I'm excited to deepen our relationships in the energy sector while expanding into new markets as the energy transition gains momentum."

Project Canary has made significant talent investments, including key hires across engineering, product, and business development. The company is on track to report 10x growth in headcount from 2020 to 2021, representing a 900% increase.

"Altering the course of climate change is an ambitious goal that requires an equally ambitious team," said Chief Science Officer Dr. Anna Scott. "For us, investment in talent is an investment in vision."

About Project Canary

Project Canary is an independent certification organization that measures, tracks, and delivers trusted ESG data across the energy value chain. We are the leaders in the rating and certification of responsible energy operating practices and provide science and technology-backed emission profiles via continuous monitoring hardware synced with a real-time dashboard. Project Canary Upstream (TrustWell) Certifications, Midstream Certifications, and Canary Continuous Monitoring help identify the most responsible energy supply chain operators. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World 2021" B Corp.

CONTACT: mediainquiries@projectcanary.com

