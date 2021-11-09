Beam Dental Partners with GLO Science to Add Teeth Whitening to Benefits Portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Dental , a digitally native dental administrator that rewards its members for good dental hygiene, today announced a new partnership with GLO Science to provide exclusive access to sample free teeth whitening kits for qualified dental insurance members.**



GLO Science’s at-home brush on whitening gel brightens teeth without the need for messy strips or uncomfortable trays. GLO Science whitening gel is enamel-safe and sensitivity-free. Developed by a dentist, it is also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and made in the USA.

The partnership aligns with Beam’s commitment to make dental coverage easier, smarter and more preventative than ever before. The whitening kits add to Beam Dental’s growing benefits portfolio, which also includes vision insurance, powered by VSP®, and group term life and disability coverage for employers of all sizes in partnership with Nationwide®.

“As companies evaluate their benefits offerings this fall, they’ll look toward digital-first benefits to complement their increasingly remote workforces,” said Alex Frommeyer, CEO and co-founder of Beam. “Our partnership with GLO Science is just the first of several new offerings that our members can expect over the next year.”

Since its inception in 2012, Beam has grown to over 250 employees, expanded to serve employers in 43 states and increased its access to dental networks to 400,000 providers nationwide.¶ Beam continues to upend dental benefits by incentivizing healthy behaviors, automating the proposal process and forging new partnerships within the employee benefits ecosystem and insurance value chain.

“Beam is a true innovator in the dental wellness space. They make it easy to take care of your dental health, while also earning rewards for doing so,” said Rick Hynes, CEO of GLO Science. “We’re excited to partner with the team and add even more resources for Beam’s members, employers and brokers.”

Groups with Beam Dental who have effective dates between October 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022 are eligible for the benefit.

For more information and terms and conditions, visit https://try.beam.dental/whitening2021/ .

About Beam Dental

Beam Dental is a digitally native dental benefits provider that incorporates dental hygiene behavior into policy pricing†, combining an easy-to-use online insurance platform, AI-powered underwriting, and the connected Beam Toothbrush* for better overall wellness. Beam has raised over $160 million in venture capital funding and is one of the only digital-first companies within the $75 billion dental insurance industry. Beam also offers vision insurance, powered by VSP®, and group term life and disability coverage for employers of all sizes in partnership with Nationwide Insurance. Beam is available in 43 states around the U.S. and is accepted at over 400,000 access points nationwide.

**Valid for members ages 14+ in dental policy groups with active dental insurance plan with effective dates between 10/1/2021-1/1/2022; valid for new or renewed policies. Beam Dental Insurance members can redeem their GLO Whitening Kit under the "shop" tab of the Beam mobile app on their plan effective date. Members who are unable to utilize the Beam mobile app may contact Beam Customer Service at (+1) 800-648-1179 and receive a one-time code to redeem their GLO Whitening Kit on shop.beam.dental. The Whitening Kit is independent from the insurance policy and may be purchased on shop.beam.dental by members not eligible for the promotion. Ships within 10 business days of redemption. Only redeemable once per qualified member, per lifetime; while supplies last. Offer expires 6 months after the member's plan effective date; program is subject to change at any time. Beam Dental may suspend or terminate this offer at any time for any reason. We reserve the right to withhold benefit if we notice any activity that we believe is abusive, fraudulent, or in violation of the benefit. For benefit questions, please reach out to Beam customer service at (+1) 800-648-1179. For whitening questions, please reach out to GLO Science customer service at (+1) 855-456-5976.

¶ Access points are comprised of the following networks; Dental Benefit Providers (DBP), Careington, DenteMax Plus, Connection Dental, and First Dental Health.

† Lower rate based on group's participation in Beam® Perks wellness program and a group aggregate Beam score of "A". Based on Beam® internal brushing and utilization data. Not all Products Available in All States.

*Beam Perks® is provided by Beam Perks LLC. Members age 4 and up at the time of enrollment are eligible to receive Beam Perks® and must select their Beam Brush color within 45 days of enrollment to participate. Beam Perks® can be obtained separately without the purchase of an insurance product by visiting perks.beam.dental. Beam Perks may be changed at any time without notice. See perks.beam.dental for Terms and Conditions.

© 2021 Beam Technologies Inc. All rights reserved.

Dental and vision insurance products underwritten by National Guardian Life Insurance Company† (NGL), Madison, WI, marketed by Beam Insurance Services LLC. Dental policy form series numbers NDNGRP 04/06, NDNGRP 2010, and NDNGRP 2020. Vision Policy form series numbers NVIGRP 11-13, NVIGRP 5-07 and NVIGRP 2020. Dental and vision products underwritten by Nationwide Life Insurance Company, Columbus, OH, in NY, DE (7/1/21), and ID (8/1/21). Dental and vision products administered by Beam Insurance Administrators LLC (Beam Dental Insurance Administrators LLC, in Texas). Vision insurance products underwritten by Vision Service Plan (VSP) in WA. Vision insurance products administered by Vision Service Plan Insurance Company. Life insurance product is underwritten by Nationwide Life Insurance Company, Columbus, OH marketed by Beam Insurance Services LLC and administered by Beam Insurance Administrators LLC (Beam Dental Insurance Administrators LLC in Texas). Group Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability insurance products are underwritten by Nationwide Life Insurance Company, Columbus, OH marketed by Beam Insurance Services LLC and administered by Beam Insurance Administrators LLC (Beam Dental Insurance Administrators LLC in Texas). Life, Short-Term Disability, and Long-Term Disability products are not available to members living in Puerto Rico and product availability may vary by state. Program restrictions and exclusions apply.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company, Madison, WI, is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, a.k.a. The Guardian, or Guardian Life.

Any product names, logos, brands, and other trademarks or images featured or referred to within this blogpost are the property of their respective trademark holders. These trademark holders are not affiliated with Beam or its website. These trademark holders do not sponsor or endorse Beam or any of its products or comments. Beam declares no affiliation, sponsorship, nor any partnerships with any registered trademarks unless otherwise stated.

Media Contact: Libby Foster, libby@propllr.com

