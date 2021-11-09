Mengjie “Stephanie” Hu Appointed to Expand EF Hutton’s Investment Banking Platform Across Asia 

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC (“EF Hutton”), announced today Mengjie “Stephanie” Hu has joined the company as Vice President in the Investment Banking Group. Stephanie Hu joins the Investment Banking Team to help expand the company’s presence in The People’s Republic of China, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of The People’s Republic of China and in key financial centers throughout the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



Ms. Hu has over five years of investment banking and financial services experience. During her career she has completed over 100 U.S.-based and international transactions representing over $3.5 billion in aggregate value. Working across a wide spectrum of industries, Ms. Hu has participated in multiple product offerings including IPOs, Follow-Ons, PIPEs, Private Placements, Uplistings/Re-“IPOs”, Reverse Mergers, Registered Directs, CMPOs, ATMs, SPACs and M&A. Ms. Hu received her Master’s in Finance from the University of Rochester.

“We are excited to have Stephanie Hu join EF Hutton as we continue to grow our international investment banking offerings,” said, Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. He added, “Within record time EF Hutton has built a most impressive presence in the United States. We welcome Ms. Hu, her impeccable finance credentials, extensive experience in transactions and bilingual skills in Mandarin and English. We are well-positioned to expand our league table presence across Mainland China, Hong Kong and APAC.”

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “The tremendous growth of Asia-Pacific markets has been a major focus of EF Hutton’s management team. With the appointment of Stephanie Hu and her wide-ranging experience in complex international banking transactions we are ready to expand our global reach and secure new international clients who will benefit from all EF Hutton offers.”

Mengjie “Stephanie” Hu said, “EF Hutton has rapidly built a first-rate investment bank, where clients expect the very best from their team.” She added, “I welcome the opportunity to lead the company’s strategic vision to become a major presence across the Asia Pacific with special attention to the high growth opportunities that exist across Asia.”

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over $4.5B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. Since its inception in May 2020, EF Hutton has raised approximately $5 billion in gross proceeds through over 115 financings. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With the bespoke boutique investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

