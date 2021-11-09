LinkedIn Live: Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The episode—"Ask an Expert: Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA”—will engage business and IT leaders to learn how they can increase their company revenues through consistent decision-making by building visual models using intelligent automation.
By automating the thought processes of an organization’s smartest employees, decisions can be made 100 times faster and 25 percent more accurate, with complete explainability.
Intelligent automation experts Thomas Helfrich, VP of Intelligent Automation, System Soft, and James Duez, CEO, Rainbird Technologies, will interact with attendees to demystify intelligent automation, sweep away misconceptions, make clear the difference between explainability and trust, define risk versus outcomes, identify bias and noise in the system, and separate machine language from artificial intelligence.
Some of the questions Helfrich and Duez will address include:
- What is an AI-powered decision engine?
- Why do organization need them, and why now?
- Under what situations must an organization start looking into AI decision engines?
- What are some of the key challenges, their importance, and why should organizations care?
- How do organizations achieve better quality outcomes and stimulate new revenue streams?
- What are some of the common use cases?
To attend this Ask an Expert episode—“Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA,” click on the event page link here.
What: Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA
Experts: Thomas Helfrich, VP of Intelligent Automation, System Soft, and James Duez, CEO, Rainbird Technologies
When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.
About System Soft Technologies
Systems Soft Technologies is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.