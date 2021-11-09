LinkedIn Live: Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The episode—"Ask an Expert: Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA”—will engage business and IT leaders to learn how they can increase their company revenues through consistent decision-making by building visual models using intelligent automation.



By automating the thought processes of an organization’s smartest employees, decisions can be made 100 times faster and 25 percent more accurate, with complete explainability.

Intelligent automation experts Thomas Helfrich, VP of Intelligent Automation, System Soft, and James Duez, CEO, Rainbird Technologies, will interact with attendees to demystify intelligent automation, sweep away misconceptions, make clear the difference between explainability and trust, define risk versus outcomes, identify bias and noise in the system, and separate machine language from artificial intelligence.

Some of the questions Helfrich and Duez will address include:

What is an AI-powered decision engine?

Why do organization need them, and why now?

Under what situations must an organization start looking into AI decision engines?

What are some of the key challenges, their importance, and why should organizations care?

How do organizations achieve better quality outcomes and stimulate new revenue streams?

What are some of the common use cases?

To attend this Ask an Expert episode—“Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA,” click on the event page link here.

What: Leveraging AI Decision Engines to Accelerate RPA

Experts: Thomas Helfrich, VP of Intelligent Automation, System Soft, and James Duez, CEO, Rainbird Technologies

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.