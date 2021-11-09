Scanalytics, Inc. Receives $1.3M Plus-Up Contract From US Department of Energy ARPA-E for Scaling Its Smart Building Technologies

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scanalytics Inc. today announced that it received a plus-up contract from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) bringing the total amount awarded to just over $2.1 million since the start of the project. This continuation award will be used to further scale their proprietary sensor and software technology for improving utility usage and occupant comfort in buildings. Scanalytics is receiving this plus-up after successfully completing the first project in the ARPA-E SENSOR program.

"This will enable us to deliver sensor material and hardware innovations that match the maturity of our data platform. The additional investment by ARPA-E makes critical research and development possible as well as allows us to bring the new technology to market faster," said Joe Scanlin, Scanalytics Inc. Co-founder and CEO. "We need to redefine what it means for a building to be considered 'intelligent'. Our partnership with ARPA-E makes it possible for us to deliver a system that will help a building computationally consider the stochastic changes in their operating conditions, and adjust proactively to avoid the tradeoff between utility waste and occupant comfort. Our solution exploits the ubiquity of floor surfaces as the primary occupant-navigation method in buildings, which means we obviate the need for occupants to interact directly with the system. This advantage allows us to deliver precise occupancy while simultaneously preserving occupant privacy."

"The support we receive from ARPA-E allows us to focus on the occupancy-based energy efficiency use case and has allowed us to greatly improve our counting accuracy by iterating quickly and simultaneously on both the sensor hardware and the software algorithms. It's a great opportunity to continue this project with ARPA-E as we continue to innovate in this space," added Co-founder and Chief Scientist David Webber, Ph.D.

Scanalytics Inc. received its competitive award from ARPA-E's Saving Energy Nationwide in Structures with Occupancy Recognition (SENSOR) program. The program seeks to drastically improve the efficiency of businesses across the United States, as heating, ventilation and cooling consumes over one-third of the energy used by commercial and residential buildings.

Powered by a team of scientists and engineers, Scanalytics Inc. is an innovator in urban intelligence and smart building technologies that excels at transforming locations into smart environments. With capabilities to deploy in both small and large format, the technology can also be used for opportunities to measure and improve consumer behavior, security, productivity analytics, work cell optimization, space design, fall detection / prevention, safety, and more.

