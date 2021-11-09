Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Titta Elomaa

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 17:00 (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Elomaa, Titta

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211109150428_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 116 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 141 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 41 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 398 Volume weighted average price: 11.1 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,133 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,453 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,586 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 92 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 291 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 566 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 48 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 39 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 150 Volume weighted average price: 11.11733 EUR

Taaleri Plc
