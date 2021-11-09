Operation Eyesight named one of the Top 10 Impact Charities by Charity Intelligence Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charity Intelligence Canada has announced that Operation Eyesight has been selected as one of their Top 10 Impact Charities for the fourth consecutive year, and one of their Top 10 International Impact Charities for the second year in a row.



Of the more than 800 Canadian charities rated by Charity Intelligence, Operation Eyesight was among the top performers of 2021 for measurable impact, highlighting the impact the organization creates for every dollar it receives through donations.

Operation Eyesight is making an impact by restoring sight and preventing blindness for people in developing countries. Operation Eyesight partners with local governments and hospitals with an integrated, community-focused approach that eliminates avoidable blindness on a sustainable basis and creates a ripple effect of positive change.

“We work alongside individuals and communities, and through a process of learning and teaching, we support them to become healthier and more resilient,” says Kashinath Bhoosnurmath, President and CEO of Operation Eyesight. “When you invest in Operation Eyesight, you are supporting programs that enable access to quality eye health care and empower communities to drive sustainable change. We are incredibly grateful to our donors who are making an impact through the gift of sight.”

Around the world, more than one billion people are living with vision loss, of which 90 percent is preventable or treatable. In many cases, a simple eye exam and a pair of prescription eyeglasses are all that is needed to restore someone’s sight. In other cases, access to clean water and eye health education can prevent loss of sight. Operation Eyesight works with local partners to address specific eye health problems as well as the root causes of avoidable blindness. In doing so, Operation Eyesight impacts the lives of individuals by restoring their independence, helping them break the cycle of poverty, and empowering them to build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

Operation Eyesight currently works in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia and Zambia, and recently launched a community-focused initiative with partners in Calgary.

To learn more, visit operationeyesight.com or charityintelligence.ca/charity-profiles/top-10-impact-charities.

About Operation Eyesight

Founded in Calgary in 1963, Operation Eyesight is an international development organization working to prevent blindness and restore sight. In collaboration with local hospitals, governments and community partners, Operation Eyesight invests in sustainable treatment, prevention and community development activities to address specific eye health problems as well as the root causes of avoidable blindness. To learn more or make a donation, visit operationeyesight.com | Twitter/Instagram @OpEyesight | Facebook/LinkedIn @OperationEyesightUniversal