Softwood Lumber Board Pledges $420K to Match Wood Innovations Grants

OREGON CITY, Ore., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support market innovation in wood products, the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) announced today it will pledge $420,000 in matching funds to the USDA Forest Service's 2022 Wood Innovations Grant Program. Wood innovation grants are making a difference in the United States as they help develop and expand the use of naturally low carbon wood products, supporting sustainable forest management - particularly in areas of high wildfire risk.

"We are pleased to support these grant programs because they exemplify how a public/private partnership can encourage and promote innovation throughout the industry," said Ryan Flom, Chief Marketing Officer of the SLB. "In turn, those innovations can dramatically improve the built environment, and forest health, to everyone's benefit."

In 2021, SLB provided funding matches for three projects under the Wood Innovations Grant Program, each exploring new potential for wood products. Sustainable Northwest and Hacienda Community Development Group are demonstrating pathways for building affordable housing with regionally sourced mass timber; Karagozian & Case is developing a testing program to demonstrate the blast-resistance capability of cross laminated timber; and Auburn University's School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences is establishing a preliminary design for a timber-steel composite system using cross laminated timber to improve the structural performance for buildings six stories or higher.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST, the Forest Service will share information and answer questions on how to apply for the grants during a webinar. For more information on the grants and instructions on how to attend the webinar, visit the Forest Service's Wood Innovations website.

The application period for grant proposals closes on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. For more information on applying for funding, visit the Softwood Lumber Board site; and review the criteria and guidelines. The average matching funds are $50,000-$75,000 per project, but all requests will be considered.

About the Softwood Lumber Board

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry funded initiative established to promote the uses as well as the environmental and economic benefits of softwood lumber products. Programs and initiatives supported by the SLB, including American Wood Council, Think Wood and WoodWorks, focus on increasing the demand for lumber products in the United States. For more information visit www.softwoodlumberboard.org.

