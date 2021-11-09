Shopper Marketing Agency Shoptology Adds New Faces as it Positions Itself To Lead Brands And Retailers Into The Future

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptology, the award-winning shopper marketing agency based in Plano, Texas, continues to build its talent pool to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving retail market.



“There’s been a massively accelerated shift in consumer behavior and what shoppers expect at retail over the course of the pandemic,” said Charlie Anderson, Shoptology CEO. “With our approach to kickstarting retail innovation and the talent we’re building on our team, Shoptology is uniquely positioned to help our clients identify and develop ownable innovations to win with shoppers.”

Shoptology is announcing four new hires, including:

Senior Vice President of Account Leadership - Josh Rateliff brings nearly two decades of shopper and retail marketing experience to his role. He previously led award-winning work for brands like Walmart, Goodyear, Toyota, Procter & Gamble, and Tyson Foods. Josh most recently worked at The Marketing Arm.

Vice President of Strategy - Wells Deschler joins the team after having served in a similar role at The Marketing Arm. With more than 15 years of brand, retail, and communication experience in the CPG, automotive, financial services, and durable goods categories, Wells uniquely balances the behaviors and motivations of shoppers with commercial opportunities for brands.

Senior Copywriter - John Baker has more than a decade of both in-house and agency-side experience that includes work on global and regional brands like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, GameStop, Charles Schwab, Grocery Outlet, and Anderson Erickson Dairy. John most recently led internal branding at KFC Global.



Senior Art Director - Filiberto Cervantes is a U.S. Army veteran and has spent the last several years creating impactful brand and retail work for companies like Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, UFC, NBA, and EA Sports. He joins the team from Credit Karma Money.

We are fearless innovators and relentless collaborators, charting new ground in the world of retail. We partner with companies to help them create disruptive strategies in retail. We are geared to help our clients succeed in the modern retail landscape–offering sustained support from insights to execution.



Shoptology is an AdAge Best Places to Work agency and part of the Project Worldwide agency network. Project is an independent global network of wholly owned agencies with more than 2,000 full-time employees. Our agencies closely collaborate with one another on behalf of our clients’ products and services, inspiring people to participate and act. Learn more at https://goshoptology.com/ .

