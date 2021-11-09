Aerospace Foam Market size worth $ 5,293.38 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Aerospace Foam Market ” By Type (PU Foams, PE Foams, Melamine Foams), By Application (Aircraft Seats, Aircraft Floor Carpets, Cabin Walls and Ceilings), By End-Use (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, & General Aviation), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Aerospace Foam Market size was valued at USD 3,069.66 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,293.38 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.39% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Aerospace Foam Market Overview

The demand for aerospace foam is increasingly gaining traction globally majorly driven by the expanding demand for low-cost carrier airlines. According to the World Bank, low-cost carrier (LCC) airlines can be defined as the carriers that through the various operational processes have a cost advantage over the full-service carriers (FSCs), thereby, translating these cost savings into lower and more affordable fares for the passengers across the globe. The LCC type of airlines is growing owing to their sole focus on performing the most basic functions of transportation relevant to the majority of the expanding number of newer airline customers.

Aerospace foams utilize various forms of polyester resins, and plastic material as their raw materials such as polyurethene (PU), Polyethylene (PE), Melamine, Polymethacrylimide (PMI). Metal foams are also made from aluminum. With major products made from plastic materials, the cost of the foams is greatly affected by the fluctuation nature of its varied raw materials

There are certain constraints and barriers faced that will limit the overall market growth. The factors such as stringent governmental regulations on the use of PU foams are limiting the market growth. Also, the disposal and recycling problem coupled with the Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Materials is the potential restraints hampering the overall growth of the global aerospace foams market. Nevertheless, the progressions in technologies, renewable feedstock for manufacturing green PU foams, and untapped potential in emerging markets offer promising growth opportunities.

Key Developments

Zotefoams and UFP Technologies announced a new joint manufacturing and marketing agreement to boost high-performance insulation offering across North America.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Boyd Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Foampartner, Erg Materials and Aerospace Corp, UFP Technologies, Inc., Zotefoams Plc, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Solvay SA, Greiner AG, and Pyrotek Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Aerospace Foam Market On the basis of Type, Application, End-Use, and Geography.

Aerospace Foam Market, By Type PU Foams PE Foams Melamine Foams PMI/Polyimide Foams Metal Foams Others







Aerospace Foam Market, By Application Aircraft Seats Aircraft Floor Carpets Cabin Walls and Ceilings Flight Deck Pads Overhead Stow Bins Others







Aerospace Foam Market, By End-Use Commercial Aircraft Europe General Aviation







Aerospace Foam Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



