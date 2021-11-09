Ankit Rohatgi, MD Joins AssureCare® Executive Team as Chief Clinical Officer

CINCINNATI, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leader in Population Health Management solutions, announces Dr. Ankit Rohatgi as Chief Clinical Officer. As an accomplished physician executive with leadership experience in healthcare organizations directing successful operational strategies and quality improvement processes, Dr. Rohatgi will lead the clinical quality and performance improvement initiatives and operations for AssureCare. He is a natural leader, committed to excellence and has contributed to many healthcare publications as well as spoken as a trusted subject matter expert at many national events, with an extensive background and experience in healthcare administration and health sector management.



Dr. Rohatgi will provide vital direction in clinical development of AssureCare’s robust population health management solutions. He will oversee research and development of clinical-based best practice workflows and provide clinical subject matter expertise rooted in medical experience. Prior to joining AssureCare, Dr. Rohatgi was a Founder and President of an independent medical consulting and hospitalist management group and recently served as the Department Chair of Medicine and Medical Director at Covenant Health System-Saint Joseph hospital. At Covenant Dr. Rohatgi oversaw a large group of clinicians, reviewed hospital and group metrics as well as developed and lead organizational strategies for data driven continuous process improvement while managing costs and meeting hospital and system objectives.

“I am passionate about transforming healthcare by promoting value-based care to improve clinical outcomes and leveraging technology to optimize the delivery of healthcare,” said Dr. Ankit Rohatgi. “I look forward to supporting the AssureCare team that is dedicated to developing solutions that drastically improve patients’ access to care, reduce cost of care, and quality improvement. I am excited to be a part of this innovative culture at AssureCare.”

With his passion for quality improvement and value-based care, Dr. Rohatgi completed his MBA with a concentration in health sector management (HSM) from Duke University, Fuqua School of business followed by Certified Physician Executive (CPE) from American association of physician leadership (AAPL). Dr. Rohatgi holds many certifications including Board of Medicine, New Hampshire, Board of Registration in Medicine, Massachusetts, and State Medical Board of Ohio, Doctor of Medicine.

“Ankit brings a wealth of clinical knowledge and experience to our team. He is dedicated to improving patient outcomes with value-based care, a core focus at AssureCare,” said Yousuf J. Ahmad, DrPH, MBA, MHSA, FACHE, President & CEO of AssureCare. “Dr. Rohatgi’s extensive experience as both a physician and a proven leader in healthcare delivery organizations will expedite AssureCare’s ability to generate additional insights into the healthcare system and how our Population Health Management technology solutions can enhance patient lives.”

About AssureCare

AssureCare is a population health company, leading the industry by connecting care for payers, providers, pharmacies, and government-sponsored healthcare programs across the US and internationally. We are committed to solving the burdensome challenges of lagging and dispersed patient information and data sources, multi-system solutions, deficient resources, dated software, and highly fragmented care teams. AssureCare’s multi-segment validated population health management platform provides a singular, easily integrated platform across the continuum of care, where data transacts in real-time, providing a complete 360° patient view, and facilities patient and member engagement. All enabling the patient to be at the core of our platform. Spanning the entire care continuum, our comprehensive platform encompasses Care Management, Utilization Management, Electronic Health Record, Medication Therapy Management, and Pharmacy Management. Connecting quality care with every individual, their care team and community, leading to better health and healthier outcomes.

AssureCare is a Vora Ventures portfolio company with headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. For more information, please visit https://www.assurecare.com or call 513-618-2150.

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter