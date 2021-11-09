MAPRagency named PR Agency of the Year in 2021 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAPRagency, a full-service public relations, digital marketing and creative services agency, today announced it has earned the Public Relations Agency of the Year honor in the 2021 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards from Business Intelligence Group.

“2021 has been an outstanding year for our agency. We’ve continued to expand our client base and developed integrated, creative and effective processes that have resulted in hundreds of hits, prestigious award wins and successful digital marketing programs for our clients,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO of MAPR. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group.”

In spite of the ongoing global pandemic and the resulting market uncertainty, MAPR’s billings more than doubled in the last year and the company reorganized its senior team to manage the growth. MAPR veteran Melissa Christensen was promoted to vice president, public relations; long-time creative director Jennifer Stevens was named vice president, digital and creative services; and senior account executive Amy Leger was promoted to COO and client services officer. This client-focused organization allows MAPR to serve companies that need projects in a single practice area or seamlessly provide complete, integrated programs combining all of the services the agency offers.

“At MAPR, we like to say, ‘we do the hard stuff,’ and this award underscores the diligent efforts of our entire team this year,” said Melissa Christensen, vice president of public relations. “PR is fast-paced, and our team excels at tapping our deep technical knowledge to quickly understand our clients and create unique solutions to tell complicated — and sometimes controversial — stories.”

In 2021 alone, MAPR served both startup and established clients across industries ranging from technology and broadband to real estate development and cannabis through integrated PR, content marketing, digital tactics, web design and creative services. Highlights from the past year include:

Conceiving, launching and executing the 10G Challenge, an international contest powered by CableLabs in collaboration with industry experts, designed to inspire innovators to leverage the emerging 10G network.

Positioning two-year-old Valyant AI as the foremost leader in conversational artificial intelligence for the enterprise to the extent that outlets, including The New York Times, proactively reached out for comment on the rise of pandemic-fueled automation.

Continuing to strengthen long-time client Vaisala’s position as a global leader in weather and environmental measurement as well as in the industrial measurement sector.

Instituting a comprehensive campaign that helped local startup Zaiser Motors establish its online presence, generate product excitement around the world’s first Electrocycle and successfully reach its fundraising goal through dozens of pieces of coverage in national media outlets, including Forbes, Maxim and Green Racing News.

“The past year has presented difficult challenges for marketing and public relations teams in creating messages and campaigns that resonate with their audiences in these unprecedented times,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners is marked by extraordinary individuals who delivered extraordinary work in extraordinary times, and we are incredibly proud to recognize the work of MAPRagency. Congratulations to you all!”

MAPR was one of just seven agencies globally to win Public Relations Agency of the Year honors.

