Sealevel Announces The HazPAC 10 Rugged Panel PC for Hazardous Environments

Liberty, SC, USA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealevel Systems, Inc., an industry leader for industrial I/O and computing, announces the HazPAC®10 Rugged Panel PC. Designed for Windows 10® IoT Embedded, the HazPAC 10 delivers powerful Intel® processing combined with a bright, LCD, five-wire resistive touchscreen. And that’s just the beginning.

Built for Extreme Conditions

The HazPAC 10 features a fanless industrial computer with a wide -40°C to 60°C operating temperature. And for the most intense environments, the HazPAC 10 has a NEMA 4/IP64 front bezel and is certified by ATEX, IECEx, and for Class I, Division 2 (Groups A, B, C, D, T4).

Available with an 8.4” or 15” five-wire resistive touchscreen, the HazPAC 10 is perfect for a wide variety of control and HMI applications. The touchscreen integrates a glass surface that is waterproof, and impervious to flames, chemicals, solvents and stylus use for maximum abrasion and scratch resistance. The HazPAC 10’s aluminum front bezel maintains NEMA 4/IP64 protection from sprayed liquids including rain, snow, splashes, hose downs and other pressurized water streams. For further protection, the bezel is sealed against dust and dirt. With its Class I, Division 2 rating, the HazPAC 10 is also approved for locations where flammable liquids or gases are handled and processed.

“Our team embraced the opportunity to create the HazPAC 10. Not only were we able to capitalize on our extensive design playbook, but we also furthered our experience in achieving extreme performance in extreme conditions,” says Jeff Baldwin, Director of Engineering for Sealevel.

Embedded System Performance

Powered by an Intel Atom® E3845 quad-core processor, the system has 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 64GB CFast SSD port for maximum performance in embedded systems. Sealevel SeaCOM and SeaMAX hardware drivers are included to support system I/O and assist with custom application development. Standard I/O includes Ethernet, serial, USB and digital interfaces, as well as an mPCIe expansion slot. And the COM Express design allows for potential upgrades, future-proofing the hardware.

FEATURES

• 8.4” LCD with LED Backlight (800x600 Resolution)

• 15” LCD with LED Backlight (1024x768 Resolution)

• 5- Wire Resistive Touch Interface

• Intel Atom E3845 quad-core processor

• 8GB RAM

• Operating System: Windows 10 IoT ENT LTSC

• (3) Gigabit Ethernet ports

• (4) USB 2.0 ports

• (4) Open collector digital outputs

• (2) Isolated RS-422/485 Ports

• (2) Non-Isolated RS-232 Ports

• (1) mPCIe Expansion Slot

• 64GB CFast SSD, -40°C to 85°C

• NEMA 4/IP64 aluminum front bezel

• EMC: FCC/ISED Class A, CE

• Class I, Division 2 Groups A, B, C, D, T4

• ATEX/IECEx: 3 G Ex ic ec IIC T4 Gc

• Wide temperature operation of -40°C to 60°C

The system is powered from your 12-27V power source via removable terminal block or the Sealevel power supply item #TR135.

The HazPAC 10 Rugged Panel PC starts at $2,445; select configurations are available from stock. For more information about the HazPAC, including available options, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER: SEALEVEL SYSTEMS, INC.

Sealevel Systems, Inc. reinvented the I/O and industrial computing industry with the first RS-422/485 communication adapter for the IBM PC. Since 1986, Sealevel has continued to redefine design, engineering and manufacturing for industrial computers, Ethernet serial servers, USB serial, PCI Express and PCI bus cards, and IoT hardware and software. Sealevel is committed to a first-in-industry lifetime warranty on I/O and long-term availability of all products, beyond the life of your mission. For more information, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

###

Attachments