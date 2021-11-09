Slavi Announces Strategic Partnership with Metis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Slavi project is delighted to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Metis DAC for the purpose of integrating it into the Slavi Wallet application, and leveraging combined community support.



The new partnership with SlaviCoin will be allowing Metis to be integrated into the Slavi Wallet on mobile, accessing over 30 blockchains for instant tapping of DeFi, NFT and other markets.

The Metis project is designed for the launch and development of the Decentralized Autonomous Company model, which incentivizes users to create their own DACs on the Metis Layer 2. The Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution/Optimistic Rollup with fast and cheap transactions attracts users to Metis, while the Polis Middleware makes it incredibly simple to port DApps onto Metis Layer 2. DACs enable a gigantic number of people from both the blockchain world and the Web2 to form their own decentralized business on-chain. While DAOs deal with only voting/governance, DACs will be fully functioning companies, with all the tasks that come with non-blockchain companies — running payrolls, marketing, messaging, insurance, etc. The use cases for these DACs are unlimited, forming the foundation of the ultimate goal of Metis, and its value proposition of becoming a hub for the Web3 economy.

The advantages of the Slavi Wallet and ecosystem offer users access to the first dApp with over 30 integrated blockchains and use of a cross-chain cold wallet. The wallet also provides crypto asset management and one-click access to luxury services and NFT via a built-in DEX offering stable passive income generation opportunities. The Salvi wallet is a new generation of DeFi products that offers users access to a high profit platform for farming and staking across various blockchain protocols.

The Slavi project is also launching its native SLV token sales round, as the presale is still in progress and the staking function has been launched. Users can receive up to 500% fixed APY on SLV staking starting from October 26th. The promotion will only be available for a limited time, allowing users to maximize their ROIs from October 26th to November 9th. The Slavi project is also preparing to release the Slavi app on Google Play in early November.

The Slavi project is a specialized, cross-chain ecosystem designed to provide its users with access to a wide range of luxury and decentralized financial services.

