BOXX Systems Now Offer NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise

AUSTIN, TX, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, announced that as a supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, BOXX products will also support NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, the multi-GPU real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines. The announcement arrives as GTC 21, a global AI conference, is taking place through Nov. 11. By offering NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, BOXX will empower customers with real-time collaboration regardless of geographical distance, significantly improving efficiency and reducing costs.

“Our dedication to facilitating remote work for creators, along with the innovative integration of NVIDIA GPUs, makes our adoption of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise an easy decision,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “Omniverse not only enables teams to collaborate remotely, it also accelerates workflows, allows seamless access to data and projects, and saves money while maximizing infrastructure value.”

“BOXX is a great partner with the knowledge and expertise to support all types of creators on how to implement and iterate with Omniverse Enterprise,” said Richard Kerris, vice president of the Omniverse development platform at NVIDIA. “BOXX is delivering NVIDIA-Certified workstations, servers and cloud services to support leading-edge end users of Omniverse Enterprise software.”

Reducing cost and waste while increasing the value of an organization’s existing infrastructure are key Omniverse Enterprise advantages. With simultaneous collaboration, project file iterations are made instantaneously, resulting in faster time to production with less redundancy and waste. In addition, Omniverse Enterprise’s “single source of truth” workflow saves money by eliminating excessive storage costs of large, redundant copies. The technology also maximizes the value of existing infrastructure by unlocking live-sync collaboration and linking teams working across disjointed systems and incompatible software applications. Omniverse will be available with BOXX APEXX workstations, RAXX rack mounted systems, BOXX Cloud, and FLEXX data center platforms (bare metal or virtualized solutions).

A multi-node, data center-ready system, FLEXX is capable of simultaneously supporting multiple types of compute nodes, providing the highest application performance for engineers, architects, designers, artists, and other professional content creators working on site or remotely. Compute nodes include NVIDIA Virtual Workstation nodes that can be accessed from any connected device, delivering performance previously available only in desk side workstations, as well as multi-CPU render nodes and multi-GPU workstation or render nodes. FLEXX systems are recommended for Autodesk Revit, Maya, 3ds Max, and Arnold, as well as SOLIDWORKS Simulation & Visualize, Chaos V-Ray, and other applications.

“Everything built must first be designed, simulated, and rendered, and the artists, designers, and engineers responsible are often part of a hybrid workforce, working remotely or located throughout the world,” said Leasure. “Each one of their skills requires its own physical or virtualized setup and each discipline its own applications. With NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, BOXX systems will unite and enable these creators to work simultaneously and run graphics-intensive applications from anywhere without sacrificing performance.”

