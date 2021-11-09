Fast-Growing Restaurant Technology Company Ordermark Changes Name to Nextbite to Reflect Expanded Virtual Restaurant Business

DENVER and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants, today announced a rebranding of its restaurant technology company, Ordermark, to Nextbite to better reflect the complete solution it offers restaurants seeking an easy way to enter and capitalize on the exploding delivery segment. A pioneer in the virtual kitchen space, Nextbite launched the industry’s first celebrity virtual brand in 2020, with HotBox by Wiz Khalifa, enabling restaurants to add incremental orders to their existing operation.



With the significant surge in the delivery-only market, Nextbite has emerged as one of the fastest growing virtual restaurant groups in the industry, from its initial launch as Ordermark in 2017 to today as Nextbite. The company has grown revenues by more than 500 percent in 2021. Today, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands.

“We launched Nextbite as a natural extension of our success with Ordermark and responding to our customers’ need for a turnkey solution to capture incremental delivery business,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “What has evolved is a complete virtual restaurant solution that restaurants love, a portfolio of brands that consumers crave, and industry-leading innovation. We rebranded as Nextbite to better align with the focus and investments being made by the company around that brand.”

Co-founded in Los Angeles by Alex Canter, of the well-established and beloved Canter’s Deli, Ordermark created the first software platform to help restaurants tackle the challenge of delivery by simplifying the process into a single plug and play solution for all major delivery services. It has processed billions of dollars in delivery orders since the company’s founding, and currently streamlines digital ordering across more than 50 apps for thousands of restaurants across the country.

Building on the success of the Ordermark platform, Canter and co-founder Paul Allen launched Nextbite in 2019 to help restaurant partners add significant incremental revenue and increased margins through delivery sales.

On a fast trajectory, Nextbite has grown from 80 employees a year ago to more than 300 employees today. Standing out not just for its business model, but for the culture it has built, the company has been recognized as among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. magazine’s annual list of best workplaces for 2021 and recently won six 2021 Comparably workplace awards, including “Best Company Happiness.”

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter.

Nextbite Media Contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Nextbite

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com