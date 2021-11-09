I-MED Pharma USA Announces Michelle Schnabel as VP Business Development

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the recent expansion into the United States, I-MED Pharma USA is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle Schnabel to the role of VP Business Development effective November 1st, 2021. Michelle brings a wealth of experience to this role given her many years in leadership positions within the U.S ophthalmic industry. She is a proven leader who is focused on driving results, initiating innovative change, and achieving the goals and objectives that align with an organization's vision.



Michelle has a Business Administration (B.A.) degree from Eastern Montana College and is currently completing her Organizational Leadership (B.S.) degree from Colorado State University to achieve her Master’s in Leadership. Michelle's career has been in the ophthalmic industry for the last 34 years with a certification as an ophthalmic medical technician. Her strong clinical background provided the knowledge and expertise for success when working for companies such as Optos N.A., Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, and TearScience now acquired by Johnson & Johnson Surgical. The last decade of her career was focused on specializing in Ocular Surface Disease. As an Ocular Surface Disease Consultant, Michelle had many responsibilities including, training Physician's across the country, working with KOL's, coaching, business development, and was on the Sales & Marketing Advisory Council. Michelle is an influential leader and is known to be a difference-maker in the ophthalmic industry.

Michelle Schnabel commented, “I am excited to join this amazing organization and share my passion and vision to be a part of bringing the complete Ocular Surface Disease solution to identify, evaluate, treat, and manage OSD. Our goal is to provide excellence and be the best in the world.”

Philipp Binder, President and Chief Operations Officer of I-MED Pharma stated, “We congratulate Michelle on this prestigious position, and we look forward to working together to bring our innovative dry eye product portfolio to the United States market. We are confident that Michelle’s strong leadership skills, in-depth industry knowledge and proven track record will propel I-MED Pharma USA forward and bring awareness of the best dry eye management and treatment solutions to the Ophthalmic community to help them treat their dry eye patients.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma USA is a subsidiary of I-MED Pharma Inc., a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. As a research-based firm with the vision to be the most important dry eye and ocular surface disease company in the world, I-MED Pharma provides innovative OSD solutions to the global optometry and ophthalmology community. Through the years, I-MED Pharma has continuously invested heavily in R&D and has created unique and effective products for the management of dry eye disease. A pioneer in the field of artificial tears and ocular hygiene cleansers, I-MED Pharma’s signature product lines include I-DROP® and I-LID ’N LASH®, which are sold around the world.

I-MED Pharma offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools, artificial tears , dry eye ointment , ocular hygiene cleansers , punctum plugs , nutritional supplements , therapeutic accessories , as well as the E-Eye IRPL® , a long-lasting solution designed specifically for the treatment of dry eyes due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

