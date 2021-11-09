Hometown Roots Family Contest Gives Three Growers a Chance to win $5,000 Towards Their Community

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lallemand Plant Care announced the Hometown Roots Family Contest in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Hometown Roots Family Contest is a chance for growers across the prairies to support their community by winning a $5,000 contribution from Lallemand.

“Lallemand is a family-owned company, much like the farms we serve,” says Scott Gray, Commercial Manager, Canada at Lallemand Plant Care. “At Lallemand we recognize the importance of communities – big or small, they can provide countless opportunities for growth and experience. The Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest is a way for us to give back to growers and their communities.”

Growers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba can enter the Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest in two ways: purchase a minimum of 160 acres worth of Lallemand inoculants including LALFIX® SPHERICAL Granule for pulses and soybeans or LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean during the contest period or tell us what farming means to them and how they would leverage these funds to support their community though a hand-written essay.

The Hometown Roots Family Contest runs from November 1, 2021, until May 31, 2022. One winner from each province will be selected in early June 2022. For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

About Lallemand and Lallemand Plant Care

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE (LPC) works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. As one of the worldwide market leaders in biologicals LPC is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality. To learn more about Lallemand Plant Care visit www.lallemandplantcare.com.

