Hometown Roots Family Contest Gives Five Growers a Chance to win $5,000 Towards Their Community

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lallemand Plant Care announced the Hometown Roots Family Contest in Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Hometown Roots Family Contest is a chance for growers in these states to support their community and win a $5,000 contribution from Lallemand.

“Lallemand is a family-owned company, much like the farms we serve,” says Justin Miller, Commercial Manager, US at Lallemand Plant Care. “At Lallemand we recognize the importance of communities and the role they play in every aspect of our lives. The Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest is a reflection of the shared values of our company and our agricultural partners and customers, and a way for us to give back to growers and their communities.”

Growers in Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota can enter the Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest in two ways: purchase a minimum of 160 acres worth of Lallemand inoculants including LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean or LALFIX® SPHERICAL Granule for pulses and soybeans during the contest period or tell us what farming means to them and how they would leverage these funds to support their community though a hand-written essay.

The Hometown Roots Family Contest runs from November 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022. One winner from each state will be selected in early July, 2022. For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

