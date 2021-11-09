ART’s ICR 450 Technology Wins Hydrocarbon Processing Award for Best Catalyst Technology

ICR 450, 5th Generation ISODEWAXING® catalyst technology provides additional flexibility and profitability for refiners by delivering breakthrough performance from advanced zeolite development





The awards are judged by a third-party advisory board consisting of operating companies, EPCs, licensors, consultants, and equipment/service companies





Award confirms ART’s innovation and technology leadership



COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Refining Technologies LLC (ART), the joint venture of US specialty chemicals and materials company W. R. Grace & Co. and US energy company Chevron, today announced that its ICR 450 catalysts have received the 2021 Hydrocarbon Processing award for Best Catalyst Technology. The award honors the downstream energy segment’s leading innovations, as well as outstanding personal contributions to the industry.



“It is an honor to be recognized as the 2021 Best Catalyst Technology among this elite group of finalists,” said Jag Reddy, Managing Director of ART. “This award belongs to our hard-working and innovative researchers; they truly are the brightest minds in our industry. ART’s Research & Development, Lubes, and commercialization teams, working together, consistently deliver value to our customers by developing products that exceed their needs.”



ART’s 5th generation ICR 450 catalysts were designed from the molecular level by developing new shape-selective zeolite. The new zeolite allows the active sites to carry out isomerization with higher yield and less by-products. It also minimizes the impacts of feed contaminants on active sites, allowing isomerization at much lower temperatures with challenging feeds. Because ICR 450 catalysts are more robust, the lube hydrocracker is less constrained by contaminant concerns and free to maximize unconverted oil feed to the dewaxing unit. The higher activity and selectivity of the ICR 450 catalysts also allow higher throughput in dewaxing units with better base oil yields.

About ART Hydroprocessing

ART, a joint venture between W. R. Grace & Co. and Chevron, is a leading supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts that produce cleaner fuels. ART Hydroprocessing™ technology represents a complete portfolio of resid hydrotreating, hydrocracking, and lubes hydroprocessing, and distillate hydrotreating catalyst technologies through a global manufacturing network. ART Hydroprocessing™ technology combines Chevron’s extensive expertise in refining operations, catalyst technology and development, process design leadership, and licensing with Grace’s materials science, specialty chemical manufacturing, and global sales and technical service strengths, to improve refiners’ profitability through catalytic solutions that improve the quality and yields of fuels refined from a wide variety of feedstocks. The ART team works seamlessly with CLG, itself a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, which is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels. More information is available at ARTHydroprocessing.com.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation engaged in the refining, marketing and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, with subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide. The company's success is driven by the ingenuity and commitment of its employees. Chevron is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. The company explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemical products; generates power and produces geothermal energy; provides energy efficiency solutions; and develops the energy resources of the future, including biofuels. More information is available at www.chevron.com.

Grace Media Contact

Caitlin Leopold

+1 410.531.8870

caitlin.leopold@grace.com

ART Media Contact

Chris Huk

+1 281.793.7098

christopher.huk@grace.com