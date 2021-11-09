World of Illumination's New Show Opens November 12 in the Atlanta-Metro Area

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, unveils its brand-new holiday extravaganza on Friday, November 12. The show, called Rockin’ Christmas, is located at Six Flags White Water in Marietta and will run with nightly shows until January 2.

The musically themed Rockin’ Christmas features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. This drive-through spectacular showcases such elements as larger-than-life sized boomboxes, iPods and jukeboxes along with DJ Santa and his sidekick the Little Drummer Boy spinning tunes for disco dancers. Additionally, a 500-foot long RGB LED tunnel doubles as Santa’s magic portal.

World of Illumination’s event is one mile in length and takes about 30 minutes to drive through. Visitors can enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their own cars. Online reservations are required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.

"We are so excited to unveil Rockin' Christmas — a digital orchestra built with state-of-the-art technology that will transport you into a dazzling world of visual arts and music,” said World of Illumination CEO Yakir Urman. “Don't miss Georgia’s favorite family fun event. We will rock you, Atlanta!"

Rockin’ Christmas is open daily, including holidays, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Ticket prices start at $45 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and $55 plus taxes and fees per car on weekends and holidays. Tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com and online reservations are required. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Current event locations include Arizona, California and Georgia. Not affiliated with Six Flags White Water. Connect at @worldofillumination.

