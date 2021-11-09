Moore Kuehn Encourages QFTA, LEVL, NPTN, and FVCB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA)

Quantum FinTech has agreed to merge with TradeStation. Under the proposed transaction, Quantum FinTech shareholders will own only 12.6% of the combined company.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL)

Level One has agreed to merge with First Merchants. Under the proposed transaction, Level One shareholders will receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants per share, in a tax-free exchange, and $10.17 in cash per share.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN)

NeoPhotonics has agreed to merge with Lumentum. Under the proposed transaction, NeoPhotonics shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether NeoPhotonics’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB)

FVCBankcorp has agreed to merge with Blue Ridge. Under the proposed transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

