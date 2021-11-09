NEP Virtual Studios and Trilith Studios Announce the First Prysm Stage, A Premier Virtual Production Facility Coming to Atlanta, Georgia

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Virtual Studios and Trilith Studios today announced a new state-of-the-art virtual production facility coming to Atlanta, Georgia. The Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios is being built from the ground up for virtual production, led by world-class talent including entertainment industry veteran and Global President of NEP Virtual Studios, Cliff Plumer, virtual production pioneers Lux Machina Consulting (LuxMC), Trilith Studios President and CEO Frank Patterson, and Trilith Studios Director of Creative Technologies, Barry Williams. This permanent stage facility will offer filmmakers the most stable and advanced real time workflows and technology, operated by highly experienced virtual production experts.

NEP Group recently announced the formation of NEP Virtual Studios after acquiring LuxMC, Halon Entertainment and the Prysm Stages brand, accelerating its strategic vision for virtual production. NEP Virtual Studios is committed to building a global network of permanent stages that are designed and operated by LuxMC, one of the industry’s leading virtual production specialists. The first Prysm Stage is coming to the Creative Technologies District at Trilith Studios, one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America and home to projects including Black Adam and Loki. Trilith Studios recently expanded to 24 premium sound stages including five sound stages purpose-built as a permanent home for the latest technologies in filmmaking.

Virtual production processes, including in-camera visual effects (ICVFX), enable directors and creative teams to iterate on visual effects and CG enhancements interactively, and to restage digital sets, make lighting changes, adjust camera angles, and more on the spot. These processes have transformed the way movies and shows are made, speeding-up collaboration, unlocking new creative options and solutions, and delivering significant savings to productions.

“Ensuring the success of a virtual production shoot relies on having a rock-solid stage setup and an experienced production team in place,” said Mitch Bell, Vice President of Physical Production at MARVEL STUDIOS. “The Prysm Stage at Trilith is just another example of how we rely on Trilith Studios to bring best-of-class solutions to our productions.”

Built with virtual production in mind, the Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios is one of the largest virtual production facilities in the world, featuring a fully enclosed 80’ x 90’ x 26’ virtual production volume in an 18,000 square foot purpose-built sound stage. This footprint is built to accommodate large set pieces wrapped 360 degrees with LED panels, including an LED ceiling, equipped for the deployment of game-engine-driven video playback and designed to immerse filmmakers in large-scale, real-time digital environments; the facility will also include a process stage designed for automotive shoots opening in Q1 of 2022.

About Trilith Studios

Trilith Studios is one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America with an emphasis on world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology and premium content. It is home to blockbuster films and independent shows like Avengers: Endgame, Zombieland: Double Tap, WandaVision, The Suicide Squad and Moon and Me. Set across 700 acres, Trilith Studios has more than one million square feet of production facilities, including a first-of-its-kind virtual LED stage that offers the highest quality production values in the industry, 24 premium sound stages, construction workshops, costume shops, virtual production technologies, and an extensive 400-acre backlot.

Trilith Studios is a one-stop-shop for producers with more than 40 production vendors onsite, including Technicolor, MBS Equipment Company, SGPS/ShowRig, Herc Rentals, SmartPost and The Third Floor. The studio recently added 75,000 square feet of stages equipped for virtual production technologies and will soon add a Creative Office Centre to house content and technology companies.

As part of its ongoing dedication toward advancing content, the studio currently invests in two content companies - Believe Entertainment Group, and Sutikki. For more information, visit: https://www.trilithstudios.com/.

About NEP

NEP Group is the leading technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years, we have been delivering innovative products and services that enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content—anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution—including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based and virtualized technologies. Our Live Production solutions range from AV services and live audience enhancements to traditional outside broadcast and cutting-edge centralized and cloud production. NEP’s Virtual Production solutions start at the creative stage and end with exceptional execution across ICVFX, augmented reality, LED stages and more. And, our Media Processing solutions provide the tools and products our clients need to ingest, edit, store, search, manage and distribute their digital assets to rights holders across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 4,000+ employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

