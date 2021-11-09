Latitude Subrogation Services Implements Gigaforce Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigaforce, an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform, is pleased to announce that Latitude Subrogation Services (Latitude) has successfully implemented the Gigaforce Platform for subrogation.



Based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Latitude provides solutions for insurers, self-insured entities, third-party administrators (TPAs), and specialty risk companies as a subrogation vendor and purchaser of subrogation assets, and has done so for the past 24 years. The company continues to expand as a premier subrogation servicing company with long-standing clients and new relationships by utilizing state-of-the-art technology along with the best employees in the industry to showcase expertise and maximize results for clients.

“Latitude and Gigaforce have forged a relationship built from the founding of Gigaforce upon mutual trust,” said Jon Coscia, CEO of Latitude. “Executing upon entrepreneurial ideas and bringing ideas to reality is not for the faint of heart. Over the past two years, from conception to execution, the relationship has grown with the sole focus on driving digital transformation to the overall claims process from FNOL to recovery.”

Since the Gigaforce implementation, Latitude has seen marked increases in speed and security in the real-time data exchange on collection processes. The continuing development of the relationship between the two companies is expected to benefit Latitude in the areas of API connectors and modules, document redactions, splitting of documents leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, bot technologies, and payment gateway solution options.

“Reducing the hazards of the traditional subrogation process is our primary concern,” said Sanjeev Chaudhry, CEO of Gigaforce. ”We have enjoyed our relationship with Latitude, collaboratively solving challenges and actively working to ensure that their subrogation processes are fast, secure and streamlined. We are looking forward to a long-term relationship where we can offer more opportunity for Latitude to excel.”

The SaaS-based Gigaforce Platform rapidly improves business efficiency and assures the integrity of protected health information (PHI) and personally-identifiable information (PII). Using blockchain, Gigaforce is delivering a next-generation subrogation solution which unifies claims movement across multiple core and homegrown systems with result-driven analytics and dashboards which provide the 360-degree visibility necessary across organizations for quick recoveries and collections.

About Gigaforce

Gigaforce Inc. is an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform which combines artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive models, specialized expertise, and customized services to expedite subrogation, recovery, and salvage processing for insurance ecosystems, including insurers, law firms, and third-party adjusters (TPAs). For more information, please visit www.gigaforce.io.

About Latitude Subrogation Services

Since 1997, LSS has provided solutions for insurers, self-insured entities, third party administrators and specialty risk companies as a subrogation vendor and purchaser of subrogation assets. Through the vision of our founder, Bradley J. Schram, Esq., and a strong management team, the company has experienced steady growth by maintaining strong relationships with its client partners by delivering results through our subrogation management program. For more information, visit www.latitudesubro.com.