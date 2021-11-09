Dura Software Acquires Workflow Automation Software Company DB Technology

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dura Software, specialists in acquiring and operating hyperniche software products, announced it has acquired DB Technology, experts in workflow and process automation solutions for the healthcare industry. As the seventh acquisition for Dura Software, DB Technology furthers the Dura mission of acquiring niche software companies that serve critical business needs.

"DB Technology is a great addition to the Dura portfolio. The company has a long history of providing a high level of customer satisfaction by a team with impressive experience in the niche market that they serve," says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "This is a very efficient, profitable operation that delivers great customer outcomes. Everything considered, DB Technology is a terrific fit for our portfolio of companies," says Salisbury.

Founded in 1983, DB Technology develops workflow automation, electronic forms, document management and downtime solutions. The Company is a trusted partner in the healthcare industry with its proven automation technology, deep healthcare expertise, and commitment to customer service. While DB Technology has a long history of successfully serving the healthcare industry, its solutions also provide positive results for the retail and hospitality industries.

Tapped to lead the Company, Justin Brady has been named CEO of DB Technology. Brady will focus on strengthening the existing product functionality and customer relationships, while delivering strong fundamental business results.

"The employees at DB Technology bring a wealth of expertise to the Company's mission of developing automated workflow solutions for the healthcare, retail and hospitality industries," says Brady. "I look forward to leading the DB Technology team in advancing the sales and marketing strategy and accomplishing future product development initiatives that will directly benefit our customers."

Based in Edison, New Jersey, DB Technology will move its headquarters to San Antonio, while all employees will remain in their current locations.

To learn more about Dura Software and its portfolio of companies, visit https://www.dura.software.

To learn more about DB Technology, visit https://www.dbtech.com.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, Moki, NordicIT, Dura Lane, Vertex Systems, and DVSAnalytics.

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business









