Get Certified! Start the New Year with Laser Tattoo Removal Training

Dallas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Laser College is the first and most experienced laser tattoo removal training program in the world to focus exclusively on laser tattoo removal procedures.



The renowned training course provides hands-on practice, comprehensive coverage of how laser tattoo removal works, and a business and marketing seminar to help students succeed in the laser tattoo removal industry. New Look Laser College has trained thousands of individuals from varying backgrounds, including skin specialists, physicians, medical spas, tattoo artists, and entrepreneurs interested in entering the tattoo removal field or adding this innovative procedure to their existing practice.



As the popularity of tattoos continues to rise, so does the increasing demand for laser tattoo removal practitioners. New Look Laser College experts are committed to helping aesthetic businesses, medical spas, tattoo shops, physician practices, and aspiring laser practitioners and estheticians profit from this in-demand procedure. With plenty of hands-on training, clinical education, marketing strategies, and business planning tips, students will leave the program feeling confident and ready to launch or expand their aesthetic careers.



Upon completing a two-day New Look Laser College training program, students will receive three certifications:

Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) Certification

Laser Safety Officer (LSO) Certification

Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal Certification





New Look Laser College is excited to offer additional courses in 2022 to meet the growing number of registrations. Here’s a glimpse at the upcoming classes:



Spots for each course are limited and filling up quickly. Therefore, attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance to secure their seats before getting waitlisted. Students can also take advantage of the early bird pricing and save $300 when they sign up two months before the interested course date.



Get laser tattoo removal certified and begin your new career. For more information about New Look Laser College, visit newlooklasercollege.com or email info@newlooklasercollege.com.



Want an inside look before signing up for training? Join us for our next webinar! November 18th at noon central via Zoom; simply sign up here.



About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic laser devices. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit astanzalaser.com Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.