Brunswick Corporation Named to the 2021 Forbes “America’s Best Employer for Veteran’s” list for Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC ) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2021 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. From the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this honor, only 200 made the final list. Brunswick ranked among the top 15 percent of companies recognized on the list , earning the No. 27th spot overall and ranking first within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for a second consecutive year, as this award reflects direct feedback from our veterans and military families who are represented within our workforce,” said Brenna Preisser, Chief People and Strategy Officer and President, Business Acceleration Division. “Brunswick is committed to providing career opportunities for veterans across the enterprise and we will continue to work with our service members to increase opportunities to grow within our Company. Brunswick is fortunate to have an exceptional group of veterans from around the world who have served their countries – and we thank all of them for their service.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Employers for Veterans are chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of 5,000 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations who were asked to rate their employers on a variety of general and veteran specific topics.

Notably, the profound diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives happening throughout the Company has resulted in Brunswick being honored for numerous awards over the past 12 months, including:

You can view the entire 2021 America’s Best Employers for Veterans list, here.

About Brunswick