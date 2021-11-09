Forum Investment Group Launches New Credit & Structured Finance Platform for the Multifamily Real Estate Sector

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Investment Group (“Forum”), a Denver-based boutique real estate investment and asset management firm, today announced the launch of a new investment vertical focused on real estate credit and structured financing solutions for borrowers and multifamily owners/operators, and developers across the U.S. As part of the expansion of the firm’s real estate capabilities, Forum brought on a full team with over 75 years of collective experience focused on creative institutional capital and structured financing solutions across the real estate capital stack.

“Multifamily continues to thrive while banks have lowered their leverage points, pushing the need for more creative gap and equity financing,” said Darren Fisk, Forum Founder & CEO. “Our new credit and structured finance investments team blends a nationwide network of long-standing relationships and a data-driven, business intelligence approach to provide expanded access that helps multifamily borrowers, developers, owners/operators find unique financing structures that can compete in the booming multifamily real estate market.”

The Forum credit platform expands and diversifies Forum’s business to bring new solutions to the multifamily marketplace and provides multifamily developers, owners/operators and its investors with flexible capital solutions dedicated to one real estate sector while generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns up and down the capital stack. At a time when lenders are pulling back on advance rates, making it tougher to secure financing for new investments and creating a capital gap for borrowers, Forum’s new credit and structured finance platform aims to fill that gap.

The new Forum credit team will be led by industry veterans and Managing Partners, Tom McCahill and Joe Chickey, who together bring over 50 years of experience in commercial real estate, institutional investments and capital structure executions. The team is further comprised of Ross Macdonald, who brings more than a decade of experience in sourcing and underwriting JV equity, preferred equity, mezzanine and debt for the development, acquisition and recapitalization of apartment communities throughout the U.S.; Logan Migliorino, who is responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities, underwriting, and data analytics; and Joshua Manning, who is responsible for sourcing and structuring new mezzanine and preferred equity investment opportunities across the structured finance platform, as well as asset management of existing loans for Forum’s business verticals and investment strategies. Since joining Forum, the team has closed approximately $60 million of structured finance investments and is under contract to close an additional $65 million by the end of the year.

“We are excited to join the Forum team and bring our established track record of creative financing solutions for the multifamily sector to help position Forum as a one-stop-shop for targeted, flexible financing solutions,” commented Tom McCahill. “We believe this new capital allocation arm of the company will allow Forum to deliver better and more flexible solutions for borrowers while providing new avenues for Forum investors to tap into the power of multifamily real estate,” added Joe Chickey.

Forum’s new credit and capital allocation solution will offer co-GP equity, joint venture equity, preferred equity, mezzanine debt, stretch senior debt and other creative financing such as note purchase, rescue financing and partner buy-outs or recaps.

To learn more, visit www.ForumRE.com.

About Forum Investment Group

Forum Investment Group—with affiliate entities Forum Real Estate Group and Forum Capital Advisors—is a private real estate investment firm with expertise and an emphasis on multifamily investing throughout real estate cycles and across the full capital stack. The firm buys, builds and finances multifamily real estate through acquisition, development, debt investments and now credit and structured finance solutions. Since 2007, Forum has established a solid track record of generating reliable current income with an attractive risk/return profile and building long-term value and appreciation for investors. Affiliate entity Forum Capital Advisors, LLC (“FCA”), formed in 2018, is a registered investment adviser and manager of the firm’s fund investment vehicles. For more information, visit www.ForumRE.com.

