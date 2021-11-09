iCoreConnect Announces California Dental Association Endorsement of iCoreRx

WINDERMERE, FL, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, today announced the California Dental Association’s (CDA) endorsement of iCoreConnect’s electronic prescription solution iCoreRx.

The CDA has been serving California dentists for 150 years with current membership totaling 27,000 dentists. With cloud-based iCoreRx, California dental providers can securely prescribe all medications, including controlled substances, from any location or on any device. Doctors can check patient medication history for up to five years, and quickly and easily select medication and dosage information through a comprehensive drug directory. Add-on options selected by CDA include access to the California Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System (CURES)prescription drug monitoring program and seamless Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS).

In 2018, the California Legislature passed AB 2789, creating a state-level mandate that all prescriptions be transmitted electronically by Jan. 1, 2022. The law applies to all health care practitioners and almost all prescriptions, with very few exceptions.

“One out of every seven dentists in the U.S. is a member of the California Dental Association,” commented iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “iCoreRx is already providing thousands of doctors across the country with exceptional benefits of speed, accuracy and efficiency that far surpass traditional prescription writing methods. We are eager to provide CDA members across the state of California with practice management integration, prescription history information and one-click access to their state prescription monitoring program, CURES.”

“iCoreRx ensures compliance with the new law and creates a stronger workflow for our members. iCoreRx is one of the most complete solutions to bring every aspect of the prescription writing process into one easily accessible place,” added Dr. Judee Tippett-Whyte, CDA president. “The fact that each member dentist will need just one iCoreRx subscription for each DEA number is critical. Many of our members practice at multiple locations, and iCoreRx provides them a comprehensive and secure e-Prescription resource, without charging them multiple times.”

