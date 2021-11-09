IN-SHAPE RAISES $100K FOR CANCER RESEARCH

STOCKTON, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Health Clubs, California's top community destination for health and fitness, announced today it successfully reached its goal of raising $100,000 in the month of October for its 7th annual In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign. The money raised will go to local chapters of the American Cancer Society and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and add to the $476,000 In-Shape previously raised and donated for a total of $576,000.

"We’re so impressed by the commitment our members and team members showed to our 7th annual Fight Cancer campaign,” said Kris Mulkey, CMO at In-Shape. “Our community rallied together to support the fitness events we hosted, the fundraising items we sold and the opportunities we provided to donate on their behalf – like using #InShapeFightsCancer in social media or donating for every new member that joined our community in October.”

The American Cancer Society invests in cancer research, patient support, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment. In California alone there are roughly 90,000 volunteers who deliver over 63,000 rides to treatment for patients. The ACS also provided over 10,000 free nights for patient lodging during these treatments.

“Our campaign, and the funds raised by it, directly impact our local communities which enables our members and team members to feel a special connection to the outcome – knowing every dollar counts to the people in our communities – that’s powerful,” Ms. Mulkey finished.

In-Shape vendors and partners also participated in this year’s fundraising efforts. This year we are proud to announce that the following vendors donated to the campaign: Precor, Chillmark, B RILEY Financial, F&M Bank, Daxko, Progressive Benefit Group and Rocky Ho.

Check out www.inshape.com/fightcancer for more information and follow us @inshapeclubs and #InShapeFightsCancer on social media to see all the fun activities from this year’s campaign.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates 44 full-service health clubs throughout California. For 40 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. As the premier community destination for health and fitness, In-Shape provides functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle and new virtual workouts for members to access anytime, anywhere.

Attachment