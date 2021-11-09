French English

Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of the Global Bioenergies share

Evry, 09 November 2021: Kepler Cheuvreux has initiated coverage of the Global Bioenergies share (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) and today publishes a 50-page report setting out the stages of the Group’s development, its challenges and its potential.

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading European financial services company covering over 1,200 stocks in over 30 sectors and offering the largest research footprint in the small to mid-cap segment. KeplerCheuvreux is also the leading independent European equity broker handling an average daily trading volume of over €2 billion.

Kepler Cheuvreux’s coverage initiation report may be downloaded from the company’s website www.keplercheuvreux.com under the heading “Research Hub Public Access”.

Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, said: “We are pursuing our strategy of conquering markets step by step, first in the cosmetics sector where the economic equation is most favourable, then in biofuels where the environmental impact will be strongest. Kepler Cheuvreux’s coverage and long-term research tracking will help spread this singular message inherent to our Deep Tech profile in order to enhance the visibility of the Global Bioenergies share in France and abroad.”

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies has developed a process to convert plant-derived resources into a family of compounds used in the cosmetics industry as well as the energy and materials sectors. In 2021, the Group entered the market with the launch of LAST, its own make-up brand using a formulation based on a key ingredient produced via its technology. The Company is constantly seeking to enhance the performance of its process while gradually ramping up production capacities in order to supply ingredients to major cosmetics manufacturers, thereby promoting naturalness in the industry whilst improving its carbon footprint. Some of these compounds can be also used to produce renewable plastics, rubbers and paints. Lastly, Global Bioenergies is also aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE).

