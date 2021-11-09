Imperial Helium Corp. to Commence Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. (TSXV: IHC) (OTCQB: IMPHF) (“IHC” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on advancing commercialization of our Steveville, Alberta helium discovery, today announces that we have commenced trading on The OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), beginning November 9, 2021 under the symbol “IMPHF”. In addition, IHC has secured DTC and CNS eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for shares traded on the OTCQB. Our shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under ticker “IHC”.



Having an OTCQB listing provides an easier platform for US and international investors to invest in IHC, while also affording us exposure to a broader base of global investors. Through the facilities of OTC Markets, we can provide the market with increased access to data, transparency and liquidity. Trading information and quotes for IMPHF along with other useful information about the Company can be accessed at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IMPHF/quote.

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. provides companies that are in early and developing stages to be publicly traded in the U.S. to build shareholder value to enhance liquidity and achieve fair valuation. To be eligible for this opportunity, companies must be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, pass a bid test and not be in bankruptcy. Key benefits of trading with the OTCQB include receiving efficient market standards with flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, gaining access to current public information that investors need to analyze, gaining the ability to value and trade a security, accessing a large network for greater visibility, and providing investors with a convenient trading experience through their broker or financial advisor of choice1.

About Imperial Helium Corp.

Imperial Helium Corp. (“IHC”) is focused on the exploration and development of helium assets in North America, initially through the anticipated commercialization of its Steveville, Alberta helium discovery. Driven by Canadian geoscience and engineering expertise, supported by strategic alliances with key players in the helium and capital markets ecosystem, IHC intends to leverage its proprietary helium well database to support continued growth. With growing global helium demand and supply shortfalls in the market, the Company intends to continue developing its helium-focused asset base to meet the needs of the many critical industries which rely on this irreplaceable resource, including healthcare, electronics and semiconductors as well as aerospace and leak detection. IHC is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IHC”. To learn more about the Company and expand on the subject of helium, please visit www.imperialhelium.ca.

1 https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCQB%20Fact%20Sheet%20for%20U.S.%20Companies.pdf

For further information, please contact:

David Johnson Barry Lappin Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (403) 978-9878 (587) 585-5447 djohnson@imperialhelium.ca blappin@imperialhelium.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES, THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1993, AS AMENDED, OR ANY SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.