French Real-Estate Player France Loire Chooses Quadient to Offer its Residents a Modern Parcel Pick-up Solution

Paris, November 9, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and one of the largest operators of smart parcel lockers in the world, announced today that its Parcel Pending by Quadient solution has been selected by France Loire , a French social housing company owned by the Arcade-VYV Group, to equip one of their residential buildings in the city of Vierzon, in the department of the Cher. The new Quadient smart parcel locker has been installed to allow residents to receive their parcels in a simple and secure manner.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp acceleration in online sales of goods in 2020, with unprecedented peaks of activity in France - up to +100% - particularly during the two lockdown episodes. Controlling the influx of parcels delivered to residential buildings has consequently become a major challenge for property managers.

This installation follows the launch of Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers in the residential market in France. An innovative and convenient solution, the system makes it possible to securely deliver and receive parcels in all types of properties. A survey sent to the 70 tenants benefiting from the service confirmed that 68% of residents approved of the project and 37% of them had already signed up for the service within the first two months of use.

Open to all carriers through the use of specific login codes, the system automatically notifies the recipient by SMS and via Quadient's Parcel Pending mobile application when a package is scanned and delivered to one of the available compartments. Collection is then made on the touchscreen with a single-use pickup code, or even contactless with the mobile application.

With Quadient's smart parcel locker, residents of this France Loire property can:

Receive all of their packages, from any shipping carrier and online retailer

Pick up their packages at any time, 7 days a week, day or night

Deliver keys to new tenants or to other residents

Drop off a package for the building's janitor, and conversely

“France Loire's trust in Quadient to modernize their property and implement new services for tenants honors us and marks another step in the execution of our strategy,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “We continue to build on the experience we have garnered in our key markets, such as Japan, where we already have over 6,000 units in operation, and the U.S., where we are the leading operator of smart parcel lockers in the residential market, with the ambition of being the go-to smart parcel locker operator for carriers, retailers, residences and universities around the world.”

Quadient now operates more than 14,500 smart parcel lockers worldwide, and can count on major partnerships to support its development goals. In France in particular, strategic agreements were announced this year with Relais Colis and Pickup (a subsidiary of the French La Poste group), to implement an additional 2,000 parcel lockers over the next three years, which will contribute to making parcel locker delivery available to the greatest number of people.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

