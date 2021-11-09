Grant Cardone to Introduce the 10X Health System to Optimize Health and Wellbeing With Innovative Medical Solutions

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The health and wellness protocols typically reserved for the wealthy are about to become available to everyone. Top industry titans and business partners, Brandon Dawson and Undercover Billionaire star Grant Cardone, have teamed up to acquire Streamline Medical Group through their company, Cardone Ventures LLC.

In line with Cardone's mission to democratize access to segments of the market typically reserved for the wealthy, 10X Health System will focus on preventative health programs that will revolutionize access to customized health solutions based on an individual's unique biology. Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, along with the most recognized names in the world, are already experiencing the health benefits of these programs, and through this acquisition, they will now be available to the masses.

Whether someone's a consumer who's looking for customized solutions without medication, an investor who wants to break into a lucrative industry with explosive market growth, or a partner that's ready to be part of a 10X team that uses cutting-edge therapies, 10X Health System is here to provide millions of engaged business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and forward-thinkers with the tools needed to become their best selves.

"The recent pandemic has highlighted the significance of health for everyone around the world," says Brandon Dawson, Co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures. "Today's acquisition of Streamline Medical Group will allow for people to take preventative measures for their health rather than reactive treatment. Our unique business model will allow for cutting-edge technologies and therapies designed to improve energy levels, sleep, weight loss, muscle growth, mental sharpness, and overall health and vitality to micro markets around the world."

Not only will 10X Health System give the world access to revolutionary therapies, it will also provide business opportunities for those looking to disrupt the broken healthcare system. Their proprietary protocols of hormone therapy, exercise, and diet—based on the newest scientific research—will revolutionize one's health. "10X your health, 10X your life!" says Brandon Dawson, Co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures helps individuals and business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. As a business consulting company, founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, Cardone Ventures helps business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $250 million and 10X all aspects of their business.

Cardone Ventures, LLC

(503) 536-0997

info@cardoneventures.com

10XHealthSystem.com

