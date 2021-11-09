Zoe Financial Announces Partnership With Ethic

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe Financial announced today a new partnership with Ethic , a tech-driven asset manager that powers the creation of personalized portfolios for sustainable investing. Advisors in Zoe's Network will now have the opportunity to access this innovative solution, allowing them to construct custom separately managed account (SMA) portfolios in line with clients' sustainability, financial, and tax priorities.

Personalized client service is what will provide the most value in the long run, and in financial planning, that means matching clients with an advisor that understands and cares about their core values. Ethic's technology platform enables advisors to create custom portfolios that align clients' values, and tax management preferences, all while seeking to minimize tracking error against the underlying benchmark. It also offers a number of supplemental features, including data-rich impact reporting and educational materials, that position advisors to lead meaningful conversations around sustainability.

"Zoe's best-in-class solution for searching for a financial advisor is tied to our commitment to offering a personalized advisor match for each client. We are thrilled to partner with Ethic since we share a common goal of personalizing investments and aligning financial decisions with personal values," said Andres Garcia-Amaya , Zoe Financial Founder & CEO.

"Ethic brings personalization to the portfolio construction process, helping advisors to uncover clients' unique values and forge deeper relationships," said Jay Lipman, co-founder and president of Ethic.

"Zoe Financial has also experienced noteworthy growth by placing the client's individual wants and needs at the forefront, making this partnership a natural fit for us," added Alex Laipple, head of business development at Ethic. "We're excited about the opportunity to help advisors in the Zoe Network meet the growing demand for custom values-aligned investment solutions and deliver an exceptional client experience."

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

About Ethic

Ethic is a leading provider of sustainable direct indexing strategies for financial intermediaries. The company enables advisors to personalize a given index to correspond with a client's investment, values, and tax management preferences, while seeking to minimize tracking error to the underlying benchmark. The Ethic offering is available to advisors custodying with Fidelity, Charles Schwab / TD Ameritrade, U.S. Bank, or Pershing. The company is backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, Nyca Partners, Fidelity Investments, and ThirdStream Partners. Ethic is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City.

