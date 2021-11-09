HP launches first Print-Industry mixed reality service – HP xRServices

News highlights

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announces HP xRServices powered by Microsoft HoloLens 2, the latest innovation for the next generation of printers.

Continuing to invest in innovation and support customers in an increasingly virtual real world, the collaboration will see HP xRServices and Microsoft HoloLens 2, create a virtual-real world combination in which customers can connect with HP engineers in a split second through mixed reality, advising them on any issue, at any point of their print production.

Wearing the Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset and supported by HP xRServices solution, users will get the feeling of being physically present with a virtual coach on hand to guide them through the process, meaning no time wasted on long service calls, resolutions are swift and press downtime is kept minimal.

Compatible with all HP Industrial Printers hardware, users whether digital native or novice, will be able to be trained and adapt quickly to doing tasks, guided step-by-step with their virtual HP engineer, the instructions moving with the employees to easily direct them to the parts or problems they need to solve in a second. And, by leveraging HP’s Print OSx, Managers will clearly see how to combine the data generated from doing the work, with transactional data to drive optimization and smoother productivity for future.

Currently in HP’s beta launch of the programme, utilised by select customers not only does HP xRServices powered by Microsoft HoloLens 2 solve resolutions to issues quickly, it also provides:

Less face to face meetings or travel needed : the complete on-press toolset provides everything you need with the step by step guidance on hand

: the complete on-press toolset provides everything you need with the step by step guidance on hand More Support : customers now have a second and virtual in-person route to guide them through any problems, issues or advice to keep things moving around the clock

: customers now have a second and virtual in-person route to guide them through any problems, issues or advice to keep things moving around the clock Faster onboarding: guides new employees through processes step by step ‘as live’ simulation



“HP has a strong record of reinvention, always propelling customer needs as the key driver for technology advancement. Microsoft’s mixed reality solutions offer a tangible mechanism that helps drive the changing landscape of human interaction. HP and Microsoft working together on reinventing services was a clear winning formula. We are confident HP’s xRServices, and Microsoft’s HoloLens2 and Remote Assist applications, will bring simplicity and ease to HP’s support operations and will be a catalyst for positive change in customer support throughout the industry,” said Tracy Galloway, Corporate Vice President & COO at Microsoft.

Haim Levit, General Manager HP Indigo and WW Industrial Go to Market, “with the exponential rise in digital printing fuelling the industry, customers have less time for service calls and higher production runs to meet. The way we deliver services in this ever evolving business and work environment is changing fast, and working with Microsoft on this project was a common-sense solution. We are redefining services for the industry, by providing our customers with a solution which not only saves them time, but optimizes their revenue opportunities. We continue to drive the most innovative solutions in the industry as we listen to and work with our customers as their own production needs change in the virtual and physical worlds.”

“Having invested in a HP Indigo 12K Digital Press, US-based Benson Integrated Marketing Solutions was one of the teams trialling the new service. I am so proud that our operations team was selected by HP for this beta,” said Brian Benson, CEO of Benson Integrated Marketing Solutions. “We pride ourselves in being innovative and first to market on new technologies. This is another example of our operations teams commitment to embracing the newest technologies. This will streamline maintenance and repairs which will minimize our downtime for clients.”

In Japan, Fujiplus Inc. and its HP Indigo 12K Digital Press was another firm to trial HP xRServices powered by Microsoft HoloLens. “HP’s xRServices is futuristic, and therefore very appealing to us," commented Takeshi Ido, CEO & President of Fujiplus Inc. "Thanks to HoloLens and remote support from HP, we are now able to get to the root cause of issues very quickly and resolve them effectively. We already see using xRServices for self-maintenance and replacing parts on our own, giving us great confidence about the predictability of our print operations.”

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

