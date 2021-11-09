Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Announces Pricing of $174,000,000 Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,400,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GVCIU" beginning November 9, 2021.

Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "GVCI" and "GVCIW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a newly organized blank-check Cayman Islands exempted company formed by Green Visor Capital SPAC I Holdings LLC, for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector, the Company intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify, acquire and manage a business in the financial technology sector. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,610,000 units at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020, telephone: 212-205-7600.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to the securities has been declared effective by the SEC on November 8, 2021. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the listing and trading of the units and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

