SII : Revenue for the first half of 2021-2022

Paris, November 9, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Revenue for the first half of 2021-2022: €376.3m

Growth of 24.9%, balanced between France (+25.8%) and International (+24.2%)

Upward revision of the growth objective:

at least +15% expected over the full financial year

SII Groupe SII, which specialises in engineering businesses, has annonced its first semester revenue for 2021-2022 financial year.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: “The first half of the 2021-2022 financial year shows a remarkable performance for the entire SII group. The group is returning to its pre-health crisis trajectory and has revenue more than 15% higher than that generated during the first half of the 2019-2020 financial year. This growth is fueled by all the economic sectors in which we operate and almost all of our geographic locations. These results confirm the appropriateness of the SII group’s strategy and the commitment of all the teams.”

In €m

1st half (to September 30) 2020-2021 2021-2022 Change Change

at constant rates* First quarter revenue 147.43 187.16 +26.9% +27.1% Second quarter revenue 153.78 189.14 +23.0% +24.0% Six month revenue 301.21 376.30 +24.9% +25.6% of which : France 140,20 176,34 + 25,8% + 25,8% of which: International 161.01 199.96 +24.2% +25.4%

* excluding the effect of exchange rates (2020-2021 exchange rates applied to 2021-2022 revenue)

The SII group, a specialist in the engineering professions, had revenue of €376.3m in the first half of the

2021-2022 financial year, an increase of 24.9% with a growth momentum in France and worldwide that was almost equivalent. In the second quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year, revenue was up 23.0%.

Very dynamic activity in France

The second quarter once again posted strong fully organic growth. Revenue reached €86.1m, representing an increase of 18.5%. This performance is fueled by a level of activity very close to normal (TACE - activity rate excluding leave of 90%) and an increase in the number of employees over the period.

Overall, for the entire half-year, revenue generated in France amounted to €176.3m.

New acceleration in the pace of international growth

Internationally, the SII group recorded quarterly revenue of €103.0m, up 28.9% (at constant rates) compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year. Several countries are actively contributing to this organic growth: Poland (+33%), Spain (+40%), Romania (+46%), Chile (+42%), Morocco (+35%), the United Kingdom (+26%), the Czech Republic (+52%), Belgium (+25%), Colombia (+22%) and Canada (+14%). The recovery in activity is confirmed in Spain, which is benefiting from the first measures in the restructuring of its organization. Only two countries did not show an increase in activity over the quarter: Germany, whose decline however slowed (-8% in the second quarter, against -17% in the first quarter) and the Netherlands where the activity is stagnant.

Overall, for the entire half-year, revenue generated internationally amounted to €200.0m.

Expansion of the service offering in Belgium with the acquisition of ANANKEI BV

On October 28, 2021, the SII group announced the acquisition of 100% of ANANKEI BV, whose head office is located at Louvain in Belgium. This company, which has 100 employees, meets the needs of around fifteen major international account customers, mainly in the Telecoms, Banking-Finance-Insurance and Energy sectors. ANANKEI BV achieved revenue of almost €8m in 2020. This acquisition was entirely made for cash and the activities are consolidated in the accounts of the SII group as from November 1, 2021.

Prospects

The activity for the first half of 2021-2022 shows performance above expectations. While the economic and health conditions remain unstable, this first half has led the group to revise its revenue growth outlook upward for the full financial year. Subject to controlled changes in the health situation and a general economic situation without major upheaval, the SII group should experience, for this 2021-2022 financial year ended on 31 March 2022, organic growth in its revenue of at least 15%, instead of 10% as announced on June 9, 2021. The SII group also confirms that it anticipates an improvement in its operating margin over the financial year.

Next financial announcement:

Fiscal 2021-2022 half year financial results, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after the close of trading

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci: +33(0)142 848 222

Financial Press Contact: CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr: +33(0)153 488 057

Euronext Paris Compartment B

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About SII

Serving as a true partner for technology matters, SII Group provides solutions with added value to projects at major companies. Relying on teams of expert engineers and methods applying the highest quality standards, SII’s business has a balanced focus on:

Technology consulting (IT, electronics, and telecoms),

Digital services (technical IT and networks).

SII Group has organized itself to offer the responsiveness and flexibility of personalized service. SII has nine offices in France serving as profit centers with robust operational resources and the ability to support major international clients, serving companies in 18 countries on four continents.

In the 2020-2021 financial year, which ended on 31 March, SII Group recorded revenues of €654.2 million.

