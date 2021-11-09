Select Physicians Associates ACO Focuses on Sustainable Health Solutions Achieving 97.5% Quality Score in 2020, Saving Medicare $16.6 Million in the Last Two Years

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Physicians Associates (SPA) announced today that its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organization (ACO) delivered a total savings to Medicare in the amount of $10.1 million in gross savings and $4.9 million in net savings for performance year 2020, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"We have successfully built a sustainable platform that produced positive savings outcomes for consecutive years," said SPA ACO President Pawan Shah. "Our collaborative partnership with our providers equipped us to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic without interrupting patient care quality. Our providers were able to successfully and quickly transition to telehealth to continue to provide access to quality care. Patient engagement never wavered, a true testament that we are meeting our mission of Better Care, Better Quality, and Lower Cost."

SPA served more than 9K Medicare beneficiaries in Florida and Alabama, earning a quality score of 97.5% and ranking in the top 7% nationwide out of 513 participating ACOs.

As a top-tier ACO performer, SPA continues to grow its provider participants nationwide.

"With the continued success we've experienced in just two short years, SPA looks toward further expansion nationwide as it actively recruits new providers for 2023 to deliver high-quality and cost-effective patient care and achieve superior ACO performance," said Mr. Shah.

About Select Physicians Associates

Select Physicians Associates (SPA) is an MSSP ACO with the direct mission to provide Better Care, Better Quality, and Lower Cost to its nationwide beneficiaries. SPA works with its participating providers to achieve this triple aim mission by providing them with the tools, resources, reports and support necessary to improve the overall health of patients, improve quality of care and services, help implement and share best practices, help achieve value-based incentives, and fulfill the goals of the Medicare Shared Savings Program. Powered by Physician Partners, a national Value-based Care as a Service™ organization and responsible for more than 62,000 Medicare Advantage, 21,000 Accountable Care Organization, and 47,000 Medicaid risk lives, Physician Partners operates MSO risk-based services and Accountable Care Organizations across 3 states. For more information about SPA, visit http://spaaco.com .

