Wawa Honors Service Members and Family with Free Coffee of Any Size on Nov. 11, Veterans Day

WAWA, Pa., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced that this Veterans Day, the company will once again offer free hot coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families, all day. This will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at all of Wawa’s more than 940 stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, DC and Florida and service members can either present a military ID or identify oneself at the register to redeem the free coffee offer.

“At Wawa supporting our military is part of our DNA and each year, Veterans Day gives us a chance to thank our service members, and, in our own small way, give something back to these brave and dedicated men and women,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “Once again, we plan to honor our military and their families with free coffee on Veterans Day, and also through a care package assembly at our Wawa headquarters the Tuesday before Veterans Day. In its 11th year, we’ve been providing service members abroad with a Taste of Home through our coffee care packages, and we are passionate about continuing this tradition for years to come.”

Operation Taste of Home care packages are an annual tradition organized by Wawa Associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey (Liberty USO) who together help send more than 5,000 care packages to our service members currently deployed. This Tuesday, Nov. 9, Wawa associates and members of the USO will safely assemble more than 5,000 care packages to be sent to our service members abroad. In addition, The Wawa Foundation will present a check to the USO for $930,000, funds raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer of 2021. The funds go to programs supporting the military and their families and are distributed to the local USO Chapters located throughout Wawa’s operating area.

In addition to the 5,000 Taste of Home care packages, Wawa associates and USO volunteers assembled 3,100 care packages in Central Florida for those returning from deployment and 500 care packages for deployed marines at Quantico supporting Operations Allies Afghan Refugees at its Grand Opening Celebration of its newest store in Camp Springs, MD for a record breaking total of nearly 10,000 donated care packages.

