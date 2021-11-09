Sirius Named Americas United States Partner of the Year and Data Center & Cloud Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator and gold-certified Cisco partner, took home top honors today, receiving Cisco® Partner Summit awards for Americas United States Partner of the Year and Data Center and Cloud Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, held digitally this year.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers,” said John Moses, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “It’s a privilege to recognize Sirius with these Cisco Partner Summit Geo-Region awards as Americas United States Partner of the Year and Data Center and Cloud Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments.”

“The value of our partnership with Cisco cannot be overstated,” said Craig Nelson, Executive Vice President of Services for Sirius. “This year, our team of experts leveraged Cisco’s solution portfolio to drive growth by providing quality solutions to our clients in need of modernized infrastructure, operations, and applications both in their data centers and in the cloud. These awards from Cisco reflect the strong commitment between our two organizations, and we are grateful to have been recognized by Cisco for our significant innovation and leadership as a business partner.”

Cisco Partner Summit Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

To learn more about the Sirius-Cisco partnership, please visit https://www.siriuscom.com/about-us/partners/cisco/.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud, Managed Services, and Business Innovation (Digital and Data). Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.