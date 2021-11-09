Klara-Lise Aasen appointed new CEO of Bank Norwegian

The Board of Directors in Bank Norwegian ASA (“the Board”) has on 9 November 2021 appointed Klara-Lise Aasen as new CEO of Bank Norwegian. Aasen has been interim CEO since June 2021, and CFO since October 2020.

“The Board is very pleased with Klara-Lises efforts as interim CEO and CFO, and is proud to give her confidence through the position of becoming permanent CEO”, says Hans Larsson, Chairman of the Board.

Klara-Lise Aasen will assume the position immediately. She will until further notice also continue as CFO for Bank Norwegian.





For further information, please contact:

Hans Larsson, Chairman of the Board, tel: +46 76 000 6236

IR@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act