Smoked Garage, a One-of-a-Kind Venue for Weddings and Events in Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoked Garage is the one-of-a-kind venue for weddings, corporate events, art exhibitions, private gatherings, product launches, cocktail parties, and many more events that need a historical touch. This popular wedding venue in Brisbane is a one-hundred-year-old X Lubritorium Factory located in the heart of Brisbane. Founded by Molly, a traveling enthusiast, and Shane, a motorbike enthusiast, this property was in a dire condition that needed major renovations to the entire structure including plumbing, electrical, the façade, foundation and not to forget getting rid of the termite problem. The entire structure was refurbished using 300-year-old timber for flooring sourced from Alabama, lighting from New York City, and chandeliers from Indonesia.



Smoked Garage Roof Top

Smoked Garage is now one of the most popular choices for hosting weddings, receptions, parties, events, and many others. This 1800’s venue has already witnessed a few lavish and extravagant weddings wherein the happy couples exchanged their vows in an eccentrically boastful venue. The building has 3 levels to choose from and all the floors feature custom rustic furniture with walls draped in vintage wallpapers and antique flooring patterns. There is no other wedding venue in Brisbane that can offer a more intimate and enchanted setting than this.

The Rooftop is the most preferred party venue in Brisbane for weddings and receptions with more guests. The transparent ceiling takes the experience to a whole new level. Surrounded by 150-year-old aged walls, the flooring is made up of timber sourced from the oldest and seventh generation timber mill in Alabama. With New York windows facing on one side, this venue can entertain up to 100 guests with private access and full amenities. The second venue is the Main Stage suitable for all kinds of small and large events. The exposed ceilings, classic floral wallpapers, and old-fashioned floor tiles are what make it a remarkable corporate venue in Brisbane.



Smoked Garage Upstairs Room

The Side Room is yet another wedding venue in Brisbane, which is more appropriate for a private wedding event, a reception, or a cocktail party. One can create an intimate setting in this space with a private bar and personal waiter. Boasting chesterfield couches and mosaic tiles, one cannot help but travel in time and create long-lasting memories for life. The party venue in Brisbane offers an array of options and packages which are tailored to suit the clients’ requirements. They have an amazingly delectable range of food & drinks menu. They also have in-house cocktail connoisseurs who can help clients design a menu of choice. The chefs here can plate up some scrumptious party-specific meals made with great love and perfection.

To learn more visit https://smokedgarage.com.au/

Contact

Smoked Garage

Address: 126 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Phone: (07)3216-0477

Email: Events@smokedgarage.com.au

Website: https://smokedgarage.com.au/





