Essex Corp. Breaks Ground on The Parkwood, a New $45 Million Active 55+ Living Community

Omaha, Neb., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essex Corp., a leading developer, general contractor and operator of active adult and independent living communities, broke ground on its latest community today. The Parkwood, located at 85th Street and Western Avenue, is the future site of a new active 55+ living community with 133 apartments, an expansive amenity selection, and ideal location in one of the fastest-growing cities in South Dakota. The development will be complemented with community rooms, outdoor living spaces, and modern finishes.

“There is a strong demand for 55+ active living spaces,” said, Mike McGillick, chief executive officer and partner of Essex. “Essex’s value is in its 45 years of industry experience that shapes our full-service approach. We are looking forward to developing, constructing, marketing, and managing the community, in addition to meeting all our new Sioux Falls neighbors.”

At the groundbreaking event, Essex executives announced its plans for the development, showing the professionally developed site plan and renderings that offer a convenient, comfortable, and maintenance-free setting for its residents, with opportunities for enhanced socialization and friendships.

“The Parkwood is an exciting development for us and for Sioux Falls,” said Julie Bennett, vice president & partner of Essex. “We look forward to developing another inviting Essex community that provides a carefree living experience and enriched lifestyle.”

Amenities and features at The Parkwood will include one- and two-bedroom rental apartments with the option of a den, open floor plans, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, covered balconies or terraces, climate-controlled under-building parking, coffee shop, salon, library, theater, guest suite, transportation, light housekeeping, weekday evening meal options and continental breakfasts, a dog wash station, and a car wash bay.

The Parkwood is slated to open spring 2023 and is currently taking inquiries about future rentals online.







About Essex Corp.

Founded in 1976, Essex is a full-service provider to the 55+ housing industry, offering expertise in design, development, construction, financing, marketing, property management, acquisitions, and repositionings. The company has offered these services for nearly one billion dollars’ worth of communities totaling several thousand apartments. As an established leader in the senior living industry, Essex’s foundation of success is built upon its experience, focus on the 55+ market, proven processes, industry-respected leadership, and an unwavering dedication to provide comprehensive quality services to its business partners and the residents it serves.

Attachments