Safetrust’s SABRE Module is First Mobile and Management Upgrade for HID multiCLASS® Readers to be OSDP Verified

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust, a leader in secure credential solutions, today announced that the Safetrust SABRE Module TM has been Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) verified by the Security Industry Association (SIA), an approved global standard by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).



OSDP is an access control communications standard to improve interoperability among access control and security products. SIA OSDP VerifiedTM is a comprehensive testing program that validates that a device conforms to the SIA OSDP standard and the related performance profiles.

“OSDP enables vendors to interoperate in a known and consistent way, giving customers the confidence to design more integrated and intelligent solutions that will function together as intended,” said Jason Hart, founder and CEO of Safetrust. “The OSDP Verified mark validates that our SABRE Module meets this interoperability standard, in addition to reducing the cost of OSDP ongoing maintenance with remote management of the end point.”

The SABRE Module is the only OSDP Verified solution available on the market today to upgrade HID iCLASS SE® and multiCLASS SE readers with OSDP. Safetrust customers can leverage OSDP for remote management with Wi-Fi, monitoring power consumption, and identifying mis-wiring and misconfiguration of their OSDP solution. With a simple plug-in installation, the SABRE Module eliminates the need to rip and replace existing readers and brings outdated readers into the future with OSDP functionality, in addition to support for mobile access and a wide range of credentials, including DESFire EV3.

“The OSDP standard is the benchmark for access control solutions – delivering higher security, more functionality, greater ease of use and increased interoperability,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Companies that have products bench tested by SIA and which earn the OSDP Verified stamp of approval demonstrate an extra commitment to interoperability. Earning the OSDP Verified mark provides transparency that these products have implemented the standard correctly. SIA applauds all companies that make this commitment to OSDP by earning the OSDP Verified mark for select products.”

SABRE Modules are available now. To learn more, visit www.safetrust.com/sabre-module or contact sales@safetrust.com .

HID® iCLASS SE® and multiCLASS SE® are trademarks of HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. Neither that company nor its affiliates have manufactured or endorsed this product and have no association with Safetrust Inc.

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers a touchless access experience that modernizes the new workplace to be secure, integrated and convenient. Using virtual credentials stored in mobile phones or wearables, Safetrust enables employees to move seamlessly through secured doors, elevators, turnstiles and more. Safetrust eliminates the need to replace access readers by leveraging existing infrastructure, providing a fast, cost-effective, and convenient upgrade path to touchless virtual credentials. Safetrust is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.safetrust.com .