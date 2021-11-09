PAOG Expects To Soon Launch 3rd CBD Nutraceutical Adding To 2021 Revenue Potential

Sandusky, OH, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company is on track to introduce yet a third CBD nutraceutical product by year end.

PAOG recently announced the launch of its first two CBD nutraceutical products, RelaxRX CBD , a sleep aid, and RehabRX CBD , a salve.

PAOG has also announced initiating a second production run of the first two CBD nutraceutical products based on the initial response to the marketing launch.

PAOG has confirmed shipping its first and second CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ). Even before the product has been set up for sale online at www.USMJ.com , inquires for the product have indicated a rapid sellout.

Last year, the company acquired intellectual property form Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals (OTC Pink: NOUV) derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on this intellectual property.

PAOG is on track to realize its first revenue this year, starting in Q4 2021, since acquiring the extraction technology.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first three CBD nutraceutical product launches as the company has follow on products lined up to follow these products adding to overall sales potential.

PAOG has also initiated development of a new CBD line of women’s health products, working closely with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) for special packaging requirements.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com .

