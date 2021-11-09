Wazoku Integrates With Microsoft Teams to Enhance Enterprise Innovation

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has announced a new integration with collaboration platform Microsoft Teams, which will see Wazoku embedded within Teams to make innovation part of day-to-day working patterns.

Microsoft Teams has approximately 250 million monthly active global users, a rapid growth in part fuelled by the switch to remote working during the pandemic. But managing different systems across multiple devices can be complex, lead to duplication of efforts and be a drain on time. Embedding Wazoku within Teams will address these issues.

"The trend towards remote working has been hugely accelerated by the pandemic and given rise to platforms such as Microsoft Teams that help people collaborate and communicate irrespective of location," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "But no enterprise user enjoys continuously switching between platforms, so we are making life easier by placing Wazoku directly within Teams. This will increase engagement with challenges and puts innovation front and centre of the enterprise."

Microsoft Teams users simply add the Wazoku app in a tab and select the Challenges, communities and Ideas they wish to highlight. They can engage with Challenges by adding or collaborating on Ideas directly within Teams and log in automatically via Office 365 Single Sign On (SSO).

HSBC is just one of the enterprises that can see the benefit of using Wazoku within Microsoft Teams.

"It is important to HSBC that our enterprise tools are integrated for the best user experience and journey. Integrating Wazoku's innovation management capabilities with Microsoft Teams is a critical integration for us and we are excited to see this in action, powering innovation at scale across HSBC soon," said Michael Davies, Head of UK Idea Management at HSBC.

"By making Wazoku easy to access within a tool our staff already use daily, users will stay engaged with important innovation Challenges and communities. They can keep ideas moving with updates to Challenges surfaced directly in Teams," Davies added.

Wazoku's integrated Enterprise Innovation Platform includes Idea Management Software, the InnoCentive Open Innovation Marketplace and Innovation Consulting to provide 360-degree innovation at scale and all the tools an enterprise needs to drive innovation.

The integration is available directly in the Microsoft Teams app store. Any future updates will be automatically rolled out to the app store and available immediately.

